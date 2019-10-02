Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding the recent vandalism of an access gate at the Birding Island North segment of the Payette River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The segment is located about three miles north of New Plymouth, Idaho.
Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 twenty four hours a day.
Deputies from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office discovered the badly damaged gate on Sunday, September 22nd and relayed their discovery to Fish and Game district conservation officer Mark Sands.
“We’re very interested in speaking with anyone who might have information regarding this senseless vandalism,” Sands said.
“It is the sportsmen and women of Idaho who will have to pay hundreds of dollars to have the gate replaced, when these funds could have gone to more beneficial uses.”
In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 (weekdays), the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at 208-642-6006 or the Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550.
