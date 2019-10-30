A young black bear cub, taken from the wild by a well-meaning citizen, was deemed a good candidate for rehabilitation and now resides with a licensed rehabilitator in central Idaho.
Like others across Idaho, the rehabilitator operates under a permit issued by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The young male cub will have a buddy, sharing a paddock with another cub of similar age.
While this story has a happy ending, it serves as a reminder that removing any big game animal from the wild is illegal under Idaho law.
