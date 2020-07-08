Winners in the first of two Idaho Super Hunt drawings have been picked. (Second drawing runs through Aug. 10)
Of the 103,623 entries, 35,674 were for eight deer tags, 36,586 were for eight elk tags, 7,026 were for eight pronghorn tags, 15,335 were for one moose tag, and 9,002 entries were for one Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species.
All winners have been contacted. State law prohibits Fish and Game from releasing the names of the winners. Winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn or moose, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.
The entry period for the second drawing goes through August 10, where tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, one moose, and one Super Hunt Combo will be drawn. Winners will be notified by August 20. Hunters may enter the drawings at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, online at https://idfg.idaho.gov, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.
For more information on Idaho’s Super Hunts, including frequently asked questions and stories and photos from recent Super Hunt winners, go to http://idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt.
