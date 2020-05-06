Offices may be able to reopen for some services after May 15.
Under direction from the Governor Brad Little, F&G offices will remain closed except by appointment until at least May 15, but may be reopened afterward in accordance with the Rebound Idaho guidelines.
Currently, some F&G services not available online or through telephone sales can done by appointment Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Offices currently do not accept cash payments; only debit cards and checks will be accepted.
Contact an F&G office to schedule an appointment for the following:
Buy bear bait permits and outfitter tags.
Check in harvested black bears, mountain lions, and wolves per big game regulations.
