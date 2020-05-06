The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via teleconference at 9 a.m. (MDT) Thursday, May 14.
The Commission is scheduled to consider directing of funds for the Wolf Depredation Control Board, approving three property transactions, and whether to move forward with rule making after receiving petitions to allow lighted nocks for archery hunting and to require signage near traps. The Commission will also receive various updates from Fish and Game staff.
In accordance with the Governor’s orders regarding COVID-19, public will not be allowed to attend the May meeting in person, but may listen in or watch the teleconference remotely:
Online event address for attendees: https://idfg.webex.com/idfg/onstage/g.php?MTID=e805f3c45a4ddca5e6899dc09 Event number: 962 371 254, Event password: meeting; Audio conference: +1-408-418-9388, Access code: 962-371-254.
There will be no opportunity for in-person attendance or public comment or questions during the meeting.
People should note that there will not be a public hearing prior to the May 14 meeting. However, to allow continued public involvement during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in lieu of a public hearing, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission is taking public comments for the meeting via email.
The comment period is currently open and runs through midnight (MDT), May 6. Individual emails have been set up to take comments related to each petition for rulemaking the commission received, with a third email address set up for other comments about anything else related to the Commission’s May agenda or other Fish and Game matters.
The email addresses are:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.