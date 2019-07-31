Grants support projects aligned with Fish and Game’s mission
During their meeting on July 25, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission awarded $100,000 to various organizations throughout the state through the Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant program.
Through this program, Idaho Fish and Game assists outside organizations in implementing projects that are broadly supported by the local sporting community and enhances fish and wildlife habitat, populations, or associated recreational opportunities.
There are two different types of awards available. Regional grants are awarded for projects that benefit a local or regional scale are eligible for up to $10,000, made available through each of the seven Fish and Game regions. Projects that benefit the state or multiple regions are eligible for up to $30,000 through a statewide grant. The grants are awarded annually.
This year, there were a total of 25 applicants for the seven regional grants, and six applicants for the statewide grant. The projects were evaluated for their consistency with The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s mission: To preserve, protect perpetuate, and manage the fish and wildlife of Idaho and to provide continued supplies for hunting, fishing, and trapping.
The 2019-20 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant awardees are:
Panhandle Region
Foundation for Wildlife Management ($10,000). Project description: Reimburse hunters and trappers for expenses accrued in harvesting wolves in Panhandle Region big game management units that are currently not meeting elk species management plan objectives.
Clearwater Region
Foundation for Wildlife Management ($10,000). Project description: Reimburse hunters and trappers for expenses accrued in harvesting wolves in Clearwater Region big game management units that are currently not meeting elk species management plan objectives.
Southwest Region
Canyon County 4H ($3,000). Project description: Install an archery range at the Caldwell Gun Club and purchase a storage container.
Idaho State Bowhunters ($2,500). Project description: Purchase youth archery equipment and one lifetime license to be given away at their annual membership meeting Saturday July 20 in Stanley.
Ted Trueblood Chapter of Trout Unlimited ($4,500). Project description: Restore 440 feet of Cottonwood Creek in downtown Boise to provide important side channel habitat for fish.
Magic Valley Region
Minidoka Bowmen Archery Club ($7,000). Project description: Improvements to outdoor range
Trout Unlimited ($3,000). Project description: Restore the stream channel in the Bridge to Bridge reach to improve in-stream fish habitat, stabilize streambanks, and rebuild floodplain and riparian areas.
Southeast Region
The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust ($10,000). Project description: Help fund and manage funds for habitat restoration on the Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area.
Upper Snake Region
Mackay High School ($2,853). Project description: Purchase fiberglass reinforced plastic wall panels to protect the longevity of the new cold water fish lab they are constructing.
Western Bear Foundation ($7,147). Project description: Distribute free cans of bear spray to hunters and anglers in grizzly bear habitat in eastern Idaho to increase safety, reduce injury and deaths to hunters, anglers, and bears.
Salmon Region
Idaho Trails Association ($10,000). Project description: Backcountry trails improvements to the Mainstem Middle Fork Salmon River trail and Lower Loon Creek Trail.
Statewide
Idaho Houndsmen Association, Eastern Idaho Houndsmen Association, Idaho Sporting Dogs ($30,000). Project description: Assist with collecting biological data on mountain lions including how lions interact with deer, elk and people; lion travel patterns in urban and non-urban areas; how far lions travel in summer and winter (range) and whether there are consistent migration patterns; wolf displacement and social structure.
