Most controlled hunts begin April 1.
Spring bear controlled hunt draw results are available now.
The results have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system. Hunters who already have an account can check to see if they drew controlled hunt tags for spring black bear at https://idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login. Email notifications will be sent to those who provided an email address on their profile.
Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions for how to set one up on the Controlled Hunt Results web page.
Hunters whose names were drawn can buy the controlled hunt tags through the online license system or by calling 1-800-554-8685. The tag will be mailed to them after purchase. Transactions completed over the Internet or telephone have an additional convenience fee added to the transaction.
Hunters can also purchase their tags at any license vendor, Idaho Fish and Game regional office, or at Fish and Game headquarters in Boise.
Hunters who were successful in the draw will still receive a notification card by mail by March 10, however, it is the responsibility of hunters to find out whether their names were drawn in these hunts. Those who do not have access to the internet can either wait to receive their notification card, or visit a Fish and Game license vendor to determine draw status.
Hunters who already have a general season bear tag may exchange their general season bear tag for the appropriate controlled hunt tag. Alternatively, they may keep their general season bear tag and purchase a controlled hunt bear tag.
Any exchanges of tags must be completed at an Idaho Fish and Game office, and reduced priced tags or second bear tags cannot be exchanged for a controlled hunt tag.
