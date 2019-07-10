Results of the elk, deer, pronghorn, fall turkey and black bear controlled hunt draw have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system. Hunters who already have an account can check to see if they drew controlled hunt tags at https://idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login.
Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results web page.
Applicants who provided an email address will receive an email notification informing them of their draw results, and postcards will be mailed to successful applicants by July 10, but it is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter to determine whether he or she was drawn.
Successful applicants must purchase their controlled hunt tags by Aug. 1. Any tags not purchased by Aug. 1 will be forfeited. All unclaimed tags, along with controlled hunt tags no one applied for, will be available in a second drawing, with the application period running from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15. Successful applicants for the second drawing will be notified by Aug. 25.
After the second drawing, any leftover tags will be sold first-come, first-served beginning Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.
Hunters who did not draw a tag still have the opportunity to get a prime deer, elk, pronghorn or moose hunt through the Super Hunt program, which is separate from and different than other controlled hunts.
Super Hunt entries are $6 each, or $20 each for the Super Hunt combo, and people can apply as many times as they like.
The Super Hunt entry period goes through August 10, where tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, one moose, and one Super Hunt Combo will be drawn. Winners will be notified by August 15.
Hunters may enter the drawings at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, online through Fish and Game’s licensing system, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.
Proceeds raised in the drawings support Idaho Fish and Game’s access programs.
For more information, including frequently asked questions and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page.
