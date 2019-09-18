Revision to 2019 steelhead season, potential coho fishery among items up for consideration.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet by conference call Friday, Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. (MDT) to consider a revision to the 2019 Steelhead Season, as well as a season proposal for a Coho fishery, and a revision to agency sponsored legislation for Upland Game Permits to include a swan tag.
Agenda
The call will begin at 8 a.m. (MDT) at Fish and Game Headquarters, 600 S. Walnut in Boise.
There will be no public testimony taken during the call, but the public is welcome to attend. Those living outside of Boise can listen to the call by traveling to their nearest Fish and Game regional office.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Director’s office directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.