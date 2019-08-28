Monday, Aug. 26, Fall Chinook fishing will be expanded in the Clearwater River on a trial basis.
Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently opened the fall Chinook salmon fishing season on the Snake, Salmon and Clearwater rivers and reduced the fall steelhead bag limit to one fish per day and three in possession.
For full Chinook fishing rules see the Chinook Fishing Seasons and Rules.
For rules regarding steelhead fishing and the bag limit reduction see the Steelhead Fishing Rules.
To read an indepth report on the Chinook and steelhead runs for fall angling, go to Clearwater Regional Fish Manager Joe DuPont’s detailed analysis of the runs and trends.
