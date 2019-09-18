Hunters, anglers, trappers and other interested people can comment on proposed Fish and Game rules published in the Idaho Administrative Rules September Bulletin.
Anyone may submit written comments regarding this proposed rulemaking. All written or emailed comments must be delivered on or before Sept. 25 to Paul Kline, Deputy Director, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, P.O. Box 25 Boise, ID 83707; Fax: (208) 334-4885; Email: rules@idfg.idaho.gov
Rules up for comment include:
Limit nonresident participation on general season big game hunts without reducing resident opportunity.
Reduce tag buyer congestion for highly competitive general season capped tags.
Ban the import of live mule deer, white-tailed deer, moose and wild-origin elk.
Change minimum age to hunt turkey with a Hunting Passport and Designation of Locations Requiring Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Upland Game Permits.
These proposed rules, adopted by the Commission, must be approved by the 2020 Idaho Legislature to become effective.
Also posted in the September Bulletin are two notices related to Fish and Game’s Omnibus Rules and Omnibus Fee Rules. The notices inform the public about a public hearing on Wednesday, Oct.1 at 1 p.m. (MDT) at Fish and Game Headquarters Office at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise for the public to comment about the Omnibus rules. Both notices describe issues for the public to consider for comment and also provide information about how the public may participate via teleconference.
Fee rules
Non-fee rules
The Omnibus rules are existing and previously approved rules including edits and renumbering that do not significantly change the effect of existing rules to comply with the Red Tape Reduction Act (Executive Order No. 2019-02). The order directed agencies to streamline state government through the repeal of outdated or ineffective rules or the significant simplification of rules.
