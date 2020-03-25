The application period for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts begins on April 1 and runs through April 30. Hunters can apply for these hunts online or at any Fish and Game office, license vendor, or by telephone.
Fish and Game regional offices and many license vendors remain open for hunters who wish to apply in person, but in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fish and Game officials are encouraging hunters to apply online or by telephone by calling (800) 554-8685.
To apply for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts, each applicant must possess a 2020 Idaho hunting or combination license. There is a non-refundable application fee of $16.75 for residents and $41.75 for non-residents.
Moose, sheep and goat hunt applicants must pay the tag fee along with the application fee when they apply. Tag fees will be refunded to those who did not draw. The total application fees for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat are:
Residents under Price Lock: $183.50; Residents without Price Lock: $216.50; Nonresidents: $2,143.50.
Draw results will be online in early June.
A person is allowed to apply for one of these three species in a year, and those who apply for a moose, sheep or goat hunt are not eligible for many deer, elk and pronghorn controlled hunt drawings. For more details, consult page 37 of the rules booklet.
For more information, review the 2019 & 2020 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules brochure, which is available at Fish and Game offices and license vendors.
Moose, sheep and goat tags are among Idaho’s most coveted hunts, and also among the most successful for harvest. In 2019 hunter success was: Moose: 76 percent; Sheep: 67 percent; Goat: 77 percent.
