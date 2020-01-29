Access Yes! is a program designed to improve access to private land or through private land to public land by compensating willing landowners who provide access. Both the Access Yes! and CRP program are open to enrollment now through the end of February, 2020.
These programs are great ways to provide more habitat and opportunities for upland game birds, waterfowl and even big game hunting! If you are a landowner or know of a landowner that is interested in participating contact the regional IDFG office at (208) 799-5010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.