10 years-Sept. 17, 2009
Cpl. Robert (Rob) A Shropshire, a former Orofino resident and 2005 graduate of Orofino High School, together with Spc. Chris Richard proved to be the toughest Air Assault Soldiers in the world in what is known as the “Ironman” race of the Army.
”It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life. It broke me off.” Shropshire said. “I am exhausted but elated. It is so awesome to finish with the most points to win.” Shropshire said of the competition of a lifetime. By Alannah Allbrett *
20 years-Sept. 16, 1999
Idaho’s construction industry reported another excellent month in July, according to Dr. Kelly Matthews, economist with First Security Bank.
Total construction value at $184.5 million gained 10 percent in July, the third consecutive month of double-digit gains. The number of single-family permits slipped modestly, but July values rose 12.4 percent, nearly triple the 6.4 percent 1999 cumulative increase. *
30 years-Sept. 21, 1989
Melvin Lentz, Creswell, OR, took eight first places and a third to win All-Around Lumberjack of the 1989 Lumberjack Days. Lentz, 30 made 1989 his third year in a row for the Orofino championship.
A professional logging sports competitor for the past ten years, Lentz has earned the world champion title for the last nine. He trains during the winter and competes in about 20 logging sports events during the summer in the United States and overseas.
Lentz won about $1,000 of the $11,000 in prize money, ribbons and trophies distributed to competitors on Sunday. *
40 years–Sept. 20, 1979
Russell Gates of Lincoln, MT, sawed and chopped his way to win All -Around Lumberjack Honors in 1979 Lumberjack Day Competition. Seventeen-year-old Kathy Gross of Elgin, OR, was All-Around Lumberjill.
Gross teamed with Betty Gross to take first in Jill sawing and with Merv Jensen of New Zealand to take first in Jack & Jill Sawing.
Jack Stewart, Meridian was first in power sewing and will represent Orofino Lumberjack Days in the Homelite Tournament of Kings in Charlotte, N.C. this week. *
50 years–Sept. 18, 1969
A dull afternoon at the Cavendish-Teakean school became lively when a fawn walked into the classrooms last Thursday. The deer had watched from the woods during the last recess and decided to join the students when they went back inside.
The animal had been raised by a family in the Sunnyside area after its mother was killed. They had returned the animal to the woods, but apparently it wanted to join its human counterparts.
The deer is now at the William Cox ranch where they and their three boys are “protecting it from wild animals.” *
60 years-Sept. 18, 1959
Councilman Lyle Daniels asked that a school zone sign be installed to slow down traffic on Barlett Ave.
R.E. Thomas said he had reports from the Helgeson Hotel of excessive noise at that corner last Saturday night. *
70 years–Sept. 8, 1949
Nez Perce Indians led by Joseph Blackeagle of Lapwai and Harry Wheeler of Kamiah will play a big part in the Clearwater County Fair and Celebration here Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
With Joseph Blackeagle at the microphone the story of the progress of the Lewis and Clark party, guided by Sacajawea, will be narrated as actors, directed by Harry Wheeler, enact the meeting in friendship of Indian and white man. *
80 years–Sept. 22, 1939
A copy of the order issued by the state department at Washington establishing regulations under which no passport hereftofore issued shall be valid for use in traveling from the United States to any country in Europe unless it is submitted to the state department for validation for such use, has been received by Joseph Kauffman, clerk of the district court, in charge of passport applications.
No passport will hereafter be issued for use in any country of Europe unless the applicant therefor shall submit evidence of the imperative necessity, Mr. Kaufman said, hereafter will not be issued for any European county for pleasure, recreation, touring, sightseeing, or any other reason not of an imperative nature. *
90 years–Sept. 13, 1929
At the request of the Orofino Commercial club the city council has ordered Chas. Crumpacker, city policeman, to go on duty each evening at 6 o’clock and to come off each morning at 5 o’clock so that there will be an all-night fire watch maintained in the business district. Mr. Crumpacker formerly went on duty at 12 noon and came off at midnight. U.G. Worden, water superintendent and a member of the police force, will be required to take over the day watch, giving special attention to this duty during the afternoon hours. The all-night shift was instituted for the first time Saturday night. *
