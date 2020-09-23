10 years, Sept. 23, 2010
It’s not unusual for medical clinics in small rural communities to shut their doors during hard fiscal times, but Pioneer Medical Clinic in Pierce has served the residents of Pierce and Weippe continuously for 35 years. The clinic originally opened its doors in 1975 with Laura Archer serving as its first healthcare provider. Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics began administering the clinic in 1994. Through its three decade history Dorothy Kimer, Opal Clapp, Susan Almeida and Dr. Peter Crecelius have also served as healthcare providers. *
20 years, Sept. 21, 2000
Potlatch Corporation announced that their Jaype plywood plant near Pierce will be permanently closed and dismantled impacting 215 hourly and salaried workers.
The announcement sent shock waves through Clearwater County and the surrounding area. Several people said they were not surprised, but it was still a shock to see the plant close after 35 years of operation.*
There were 75 entries in Saturday’s annual OCI Lumberjack parade. The theme Millennium Magic was portrayed by floating castles, Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, cartoon characters, and royalty floats. A large crowd watched the hour and half-long parade under sunny, warm skies. *
30 years, Sept. 20, 1990
Leonard Eckman, who taught at the Orofino Elementary School for 19 years, has retired from that position to become manager of the Clearwater County Ambulance services.
Eckman, who has been a teacher for 25 years, replaces Sharon Kaufman, who accepted a position at Juvenile Diagnostic Unit at State Hospital North. *
Despite a general reluctance, the School Board of Joint School District 171 voted, at its regular session to change its policy in relation to religion in school.
This means prayers and Bible distribution will no longer be allowed in the district’s schools.
Patrons expressed a variety of views on the subject and its ramification for the district as well as society as a whole. *
40 years, Sept. 25, 1980
North Central District Health Department has placed a temporary moratorium on further building in three subdivisions in the county.
Letters have been sent to the developers of New Hope School Subdivision on Cavendish Grade, the entire Lakeview subdivision on Eureka Ridge, and Holiday Hills above Dent Acres.
According to the letters, the central water systems have never been approved by the State of Idaho and Robert Weddell can no longer issue sewer permits and Zoning Administrator Betty Firzlaff cannot issue county building permits until the moratorium is lifted. *
50 years, Sept. 24, 1970
Rain fell during most of the parade Saturday, but failed to dampen spirits of spectators and entrants. More than 4,000 people thronged to the city park for the climax of the Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days.
While thousands watched the annual logging show in the arena, others visit fair exhibits, visited old friends, or amused themselves at the carnival. Lumberjacks came from throughout the northwest and British Columbia to watch and compete in the logging events.*
60 years, Sept. 22, 1960
Residents and visitors alike were lauded for their excellent cooperation during the peak traffic load after the logging show Sunday.
Bill Philpot, Chief of Police said the number of cars in Orofino Sunday have hit an all-time record. For two and a half hours after the show, officers from city, county and state directed traffic to keep it moving as freely as possible. Fair merrymakers filled the town to capacity Saturday evening, but Philpot says the extent of police participation was mostly the breaking up of a few fist fights between teen-agers. *
The record high school enrollment went up another two students this week and now stands at 346, reports Levon Chase, principal. He said two more pupils are expected to enter soon and that the total would probably level off at that figure.
Junior high enrollment climbed to 240 from first day figures of 238. Chas says that although there is no foreign language teacher in the high school this year, Latin I is being offered and is being taught by Miss Noreen Hoffer.
70 years, Sept. 21, 1950
A 1949 Chevrolet Coupe driven by Earl Miller, local high school instructor, was damaged an estimated $600, but its five occupants escaped injury when the car overturned one and a half times.
The accident occurred a quarter mile this side of the Shanghai Divide as the five men were headed into the hills for a week-end camping and fishing trip. Miller said he was blinded by the lights of an approaching truck and pulled too far out on the shoulder.
Passengers with Miller were Paul Hart, Arthur Neumayer, Wilbur Montgomery, and Robert Vinion. *
Fourteen Clearwater County men left here today for induction into the army under the draft law. Twenty-one others took their pre-induction physical examinations at Spokane. *
80 years, Sept. 26, 1940
Members of the Orofino Rifle Club began the first day of their outdoor range big bore rifle shoot in an attempt to obtain National Rifle Association qualification for a sharpshooter’s medal, given by the war department. Of a possible 150 points, a rifleman must score 132 or more to qualify, according to Samuel F. Swayne, club president.
Those attempting to qualify must shoot five shots slow fire from both a kneeling position and a standing position and 10 shots rapid fire (10 shots in 70 seconds) each from a kneeling position, and from a prone position after a 25 yard run. Regular army rifles, 30-06 calibre, must be used. *
