10 years – Oct. 29, 2009
An emergency strategy meeting was called Monday, at the Clearwater County Commissioners’ office in Orofino to determine the future and viability of Dworshak State Park and the possibility of closure next spring. The official statement form IDPR is that it is “premature to discuss a time line. IDPR will continue to operate the park as long as possible.”
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Director Nancy Merrill was optimistic and said. “Every idea may add up to keeping the park going. It is a real opportunity for federal, state, county, and other government agencies, to dig in and come up with solutions. It would be precedence for the private sector and government to work together. If we can’t take care of the short term needed,” she said “the long term solutions will be lost.” Merrill suggested that officials stay in contact with U.S. Senator Crapo, State Senator Heinrich, county commissioners, city officials, and the public to open channels for immediate solutions. *
20 years –Oct. 28, 1999
The computer system at the water plant is up and running, Water/Wastewater Supervisor Larry Annen told Orofino City Council members.
Earlier in the year, council stopped payments to the original installer they had contracted with because he had not completed the job. Another company involved with the computer, Engineering Design Technologies, came in and finished the job. The work was completed within the original contractual scope, Annen said. *
30 years – Nov. 2, 1989
Members of the Idaho Wilderness Anglers recently held a work party along Pete King Creek building in-stream winter habitat structures for trout fingerlings.
Rock structures were placed below wires built by Lochsa Ranger District crews under instructions given to the anglers by Denis Talbert, District Biologist. The rock structures will provide improved stream flows and winter habitat space for both steelhead fingerlings and resident trout smolt. *
40 years – Nov. 1, 1979
James Carl Daly, 21, former Orofino logger who dove into the Clearwater River to save the life of Myrtle E. Rivers, 80, has been awarded the Bronze Carnegie Hero Medal and monetary grant of $1,000.
Daly, a logger for Burl Lange, pulled Mrs. Rivers, of Kamiah, out of the river after she skidded off HWY 12 west of Lenore into the water.
While he was attempting the rescue the car floated into deep water and was fully submerged, forcing him to dive down and pull Mrs. Rivers through a window partly lowered by the elderly lady. *
50 years –Oct. 30, 1969
The Clearwater County 4-H Builders Club has been named to receive a National 1969 Keep America Beautiful Youth Award for their beautification projects. This is one of five youth awards in the nation to be presented by Keep America Beautiful, INC, in New York City at their annual meeting.
A local effort is being initiated to send a delegation from the 4-H Builders to take part in the meeting and to receive the award. The 4-H Builders Club is a county group made up of 4-H members of local clubs who are 14 years of age and older. *
60 years – Nov. 5, 1959
In the light of a huge bonfire Thursday evening at Memorial Park scores of high school students who turned out for the rally heard Nick Wetter, master of ceremonies, announce Marietta “Red” Richardson, senior girl as choice for homecoming queen at the Grangeville-Maniac game on Friday.
The high school band was out in force for the bonfire and rally and played several rousing numbers to add enthusiasm to the celebration. *
70 years – Nov. 3, 1949
Archie Phinney, one of the outstanding men of Idaho and nationally known Indian leader, died Saturday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston. The 45-year-old Nez Perce Indian, author and scholar, served as superintendent of the Idaho Agency at Lapwai since 1944.
Last year at Chicago, the Indian Council Fire, in recognition of Phinney’s personal achievement and distinguished Indian service, presented him with its annual achievement award. He was the first Nez Perce Indian so honored.
Before taking the head job at the Lapwai agency, he worked for the Indian service at New York City, Chicago, Albuquerque, and Minneapolis. He was a graduate of Lapwai High School, University of Kansas, and did post graduate work at George Washington University while working in the Indian Office at Washington, D.C. Later he attended New York University.
He transferred to Columbia University, where he did research in ethnology and racial and cultural history. For several years after leaving Columba, Phinney was associated with the academy of sciences at Leningrad, Russia, where he earned an honorary degree. *
80 years – Nov. 3, 1939
Two trucks belonging to Harry Krumsick, contract lumber hauler for L. Cardiff, went over the Greer Grade, Friday at midnight, it was reported by Sheriff George C Pankey, who investigated. Chris McCurray was driving one truck and trailing another one. He turned on his spotlight to see how the rear truck was coming. When he turned around the headlights of his truck were out and he jumped just in time to escape injury. Both vehicles went over the bank and 200 feet down. The trucks were damaged about $2500, one being almost a total loss. The accident happened about five miles up from Greer. *
90 years – Nov. 1, 1929
Dr. A. B. Pappenhagen, wife and two children of Chicago, arrived in Orofino Wednesday evening and will make their future home here. Dr. Pappenhagen will be associated with Dr. R. T. Hopkins in the practice of medicine and surgery. The new arrivals are staying at the Helgeson Hotel until a suitable home can be found in which to live. *
The Honeywell Shop is sporting a new neon electric sign which was installed Monday. The sign is of circular design with a ring of glass around it containing the neon gas which makes a red light. The main sign, containing the words “Honeywell’s Shop,” is in black and lights intermittently. It is hanging in the front of the shop over the sidewalk and can be seen the full length of Johnson Ave. *
