10 years – Oct. 1, 2009
Souvenir bricks from Weippe High School will be available for purchase at Duke Day at the Weippe Cemetery.
The bricks have been collected from the razing process of the old school, cleaned and stamped with a line print picture of the school, a WHS logo and gorilla logo. Whole bricks with the souvenir stamps will sell for $10 each. *
20 years – Sept. 30, 1999
After hearing testimony from Janet Fudge, neighbors and community members, the Clearwater County Commissioners tabled a request for a conditional use permit to put a group home for 13-17 year old boys on Upper Fords Creek Road.
A number of people opposed granting the conditional use request due to concerns about changing the secure lifestyle neighbors enjoy, increased crime, bringing in influences from inner cities and gangs, impacts on the school district without increased financial benefits, increased fire danger and values. *
30 years – Oct. 5, 1989
W. J. Rhoads, a Lenore mail carrier and resident for 35 years said Sunday “ I’ve been crossing this bridge (meaning the Lenore bridge) twice a day for years now and there has never been a traffic problem with the fishermen on the bridge.”
His comments were made as a result of a No Fishing Off Bridge sign being posted recently on the Lenore Bridge. This is the first time the sign has been posted on the bridge.
In spite of the sign there were 12 senior citizens on the bridge Sunday. Some were fishing as usual. About a quarter of a mile away a Nez Perce County deputy was parked watching. *
40 years – Oct. 4, 1979
Establishment of a long sought Tribal Justice System for the Nez Perce Tribe is months or years away, according to tribal members and their attorneys who spoke at a public information meeting Tuesday night.
However, the Tribal Justice System when established would have jurisdiction only of Indians on Reservation lands and would cover only misdemeanors, according to A. Lee Wardle, criminal investigator for the BIA. It is likely that the state could have concurrent jurisdiction, Strom said, but this has not been determined. The Tribal court would have no jurisdiction over non-Indians *
50 years –Oct. 2, 1969
Hoping for love and understanding and at the same time fearing rejection so soon after being removed from loved ones is a heartbreaking situation facing children and teenagers entering a foster home. Creating an even more stressful situation is the fact that there are not enough homes in this county to readily provide the sanction these children and teenagers need at a crucial time in their life.
County residents putting themselves in these needy children’s shoes, thinking how they feel and want to be treated if one of them, may serve as the key needed to open up many homes here which could adequately provide foster care for these needy children and teenagers.
Director of D-P-A in this county for the past two years, Robert Jensen said Clearwater County has the highest case load of foster children than any other county in Idaho. He stressed again foster homes are needed urgently here for all age groups, particularly teenagers. Most of the teenagers are runaways or have been abandoned by their parents, which happens frequently when a child reaches an approximate age of 14. He said “many people think of these teenagers as being problems” but added “for the most part they are not.” * By Cloann McNall
60 years – Oct. 1, 1959
Wayne “Zipper” Zipse stole the show last night scoring three touchdowns as Orofino walloped Clearwater H.S. Rams 19 to 6.
The Maniac stalled in seven plays with one aerial toss after they went on offense. In the second period they recovered a fumble and marched for 40 yards with Zipse bucking from the one.
Ron Schilling passed 23 yards to Zipse for the third score and Darold Johnson bucked the line for the extra point.
Don Coons ran a quarterback sneak for the visitors scoring in the last frame.
Orofino lost some late yardage on clipping penalties. *
70 years – Oct. 6, 1949
Plenty of newsworthy events of more than local interest occurred in the Clearwater area, during the year September 1, 1948, to August 31, 1949, according to a check-up just made by the editor of “Your County Correspondent,” weekly radio news program of the Washington Water Power company.
The check-up showed that 34 news items were selected from the Clearwater Tribune for broadcast throughout the Inland Empire, Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m., over radio station KXLY in Spokane, during the above period. *
80 years – Sept. 29, 1939
Fifty men from CCC Camps Northfork and Bungalow will plant 1750 acres, in the Boundary Peak country, between Obia and Fish creeks in the Lochsa ranger district, to yellow pine and Engleman spruce seedling trees at the rate of 800 per acre. The project calls for a total of 1,400,000 trees to be set out this fall provided climatic conditions permit. The two planting camps for the area have already been established.
Work will be started just as soon as two inches of rainfall comes to the location, as that amount is necessary before the soil is in proper condition to receive the trees. If weather stops the work this fall it will be completed next May, Coster said. Assistant Forester Virgil C. Moody and Ranger Hans C. Roffler of the Lochsa district will have direct charge of the project. Wm Rideout, Orofino, will act as foreman on the ground. *
90 years – Oct. 4, 1929
Orofino, one of the last county seats in Idaho to be connected with the state highway system by surfaced highways, will be linked with the state system through Nezperce in November, if the surfacing program now under way by Contractors Johnson and DeAtley between Nezperce and the Clearwater county line is completed before winter rains or snows halt the work.
Grading and surfacing of the Clearwater portion of the road was done in 1927 and 1928. The Gilbert grade was completed late in 1927, and last year grading from the top of the hill to the county line and surfacing of the entire 14 miles in Clearwater county was completed. *
