10 years – Nov. 19, 2009
Cole Hoffman, a seventh-grader attending Orofino Junior High, became the first ever honorary ‘Editor of the Day’ at the Clearwater Tribune after he wrote a letter asking how a paper is made. We thought it would be fun and educational to let him see the process.
The staff at the Tribune enjoyed having Cole visit us and wish to thank his parents, and teachers for allowing him time off. Most of all, thank you Cole for your interest and being a good sport while being photographed and for asking all sorts of good questions. By Alannah Allbrett *
20 years – Nov. 19, 1999
Helping people express how they feel with flowers, plants and gifts at Orofino Flower Shop is a challenge that Cathie Mosher enjoys. She and her husband, Tom, recently bought the business from Mel and Peggy Bryant.
Cathie has worked at the shop for 19 years and has seen the gauntlet of emotions that people feel from happy to sad as they come in and look for just the right way to express themselves. She does her best to understand what they are trying to say or convey to someone else and help them find the right way to do it. By Nancy C. Butler *
30 years – Nov. 23, 1989
One steelhead returning to Idaho is worth more than $300 to the state’s economy, said Larry Coonts, a director for Idaho Steelhead and Salmon Unlimited (ISSU).
This money comes in the form of cash spent for boats, motors, gas, transportation, guides, lodging, food, tackle, clothes and taxidermy.
ISSU is an independent force which has united to represent Idaho’s steelhead and salmon interests into one strong voice. *
40 years – Nov. 22, 1979
The Orofino Rotary Club has pledged a $2,000 donation to the rehabilitation of the Orofino High School track, according to Clarke Burnham, president. The project is joint community effort spearheaded by the Orofino Maniac Boosters.
Burnham said that proceeds from the food booth during the Clearwater Fair and Lumberjack Days made the participation possible. Orofino Rotary encourages full community support for this badly needed project. *
50 years –Nov. 20, 1969
Potlatch Forests’ application for listing on the New York Stock Exchange was approved Nov. 13 by the NYSE Board of Governors.
The Board of Governors selected Monday, Dec. 15, 1969 as the date on which 7,240,250 shares of Potlatch common stock will be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Potlatch common stock currently is being traded on the Pacific coast Stock Exchange.
Potlatch owns more than 1.3 million acres of timberland in the United States. The company also has timber harvesting agreements on extensive acreage in South America and Western Samoa where it is currently building and expanding sawmills, plywood, and veneer plants.*
60 years – Nov. 19 1959
Two State Hospital North patients missing for nearly six weeks have been taken into to custody in Florida along with the car stolen from Fred Knutson whose property adjoins the hospital.
Dr. Myrick Pullen Jr., superintendent at the hospital, said Percy called him about a month ago from Minnesota saying they planned to return to the hospital but they failed to do so. Dr. Pullen said he had had no further word concerning them until being informed by the FBI Wednesday, that they were in custody. *
70 years – Nov. 24, 1949
New state school regulations and greater emphasis by local school officials on scholastic achievement have brought minor misunderstandings to the minds of some parents and a statement of clarification form Superintendent Wallace Webster.
A new state requirement is the increase of the number of credits required for high school graduation from 32 to 34. The new requirements becomes effective for those who graduate in 1952. Contrary to the common belief, the 34-credit ruling does not work an additional hardship on the student. Webster said that in past years 90 percent of local graduates have had from 34 to 36 credits. *
80 years –Nov. 17, 1939
President Roosevelt has proclaimed Nov. 23 as Thanksgiving Day for economic reasons. Governor C.A. Bottolfsen has issued a proclamation setting aside the traditional last Thursday of Nov. as Thanksgiving Day or the 30.
According to Idaho law holidays proclaimed either by the President or Governor are legal holidays, hence the editor made an effort yesterday to determine what will happen in Orofino in view of such circumstances.
Virtually one hundred percent of the local merchants will take Nov. 30 as their Thanksgiving holiday and will close that date. *
90 years – Nov. 22, 1929
Lewiston-In what County Prosecutor Ray E. Durham termed the largest liquor cleanup here since the passage of the national prohibition laws, 13 persons were arrested Sunday in raids involving seven hotels and rooming houses and five residences. *
The city water and that used by the Orofino Creamery Company for manufacturing into ice was pronounced absolutely pure by the Department of Public Welfare, which reported on samples last week, according to announcement of city officials.
No colon bacilli were found in the water from the taps and only one per cubic centimeter taken from the well, which amounts to being pure and fit for all household purposes. The city continues the use of the chlorine plant as it has been during the past. *
