10 years – Nov. 19, 2009
Seven boys from Orofino, who call themselves the Clearwater Robotics (CAR) are participating in a 4-H Club project to hopefully enter the international First Lego League. They will compete in a qualifying round for northern Idaho. The project was first founded in 1989 to “inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology.” *
20 years – Nov. 24, 1999
Parents who fail to give their children under 16-years-old proper supervision may be sentenced to pay fines up to $1,000 and restitution to $2,500 under a new Failure to Supervise Ordinance recently passed by Clearwater County Commissioners.
The court may also opt to send the parents to parenting classes, counseling or treatment in lieu of the fines and restitution.
Swayne said the ordinance was prompted by the Parental Responsibility Act passed by the Idaho Legislature. The act gives local governments the option of enacting their own ordinances in the matter. *
30 years – Nov. 30, 1989
The top five highest accident locations on U.S. 12 for the past five years (July 1984 to July 1989) are:
Milepost 126.0 to 127.0-14 accidents; Milepost 118.0 to 1187-8 accidents; Milepost 151 to 152.o – 7 accidents; Milepost 166. To 166.9-7 accidents; and Milepost 132. To 133- 6 accidents.
A large portion of the accidents are off-the-road type due to ice and snow coupled with excessive speed. Keep in mind this highway was designed and constructed 25 years ago using the design standards in effect at that time. *
40 years – Nov. 22, 1979
Holly (Nygaard) Hoyle, 24, got the surprise of her life the other day when the phone rang at 9:30 in the morning and the voice at the other end of the line said, “This is Mrs. Rosalynn Carter and would you please answer some questions on an environmental survey?”
Mrs. Carter asked to speak to the youngest female member (over age 18) in the household, which turned out to be Holly. Holly said the TV was blaring and the kids were making noise, so she had to quiet both before she could talk to Mrs. Carter. *
50 years –Nov. 27, 1969
The Riverside Sewer District near Orofino has been selected as one of the winners of awards for persistence in meeting Idaho Water Quality Standards given by the State Board of Health, Harold Stoddard, president of the district was notified today.
This is the first year that such awards have been given in Idaho, and the Riverside Sewer District was cited for the work done in developing a water system and sewage treatment facilities outside an incorporated area where ground water problems had made individual sewage disposal ineffective. *
60 years – Nov. 26, 1959
A new chapter of Alpha Chi 5681 of Beta Sigma Phi was formed Monday evening at the home of Mrs. Norman Fitzsimmons.
Pledge ritual was given to new members by members of Alpha Iota chapter of Lewiston.
Chapter Alpha Chi 5681 of Beta Sigma Phi will meet twice a month, the next meeting to be held December 14 at the home of Mrs. Dick Wilkerson. *
70 years – Nov. 24, 1949
As a part of its program to maintain north Idaho pheasant stocks, the fish and game department released 19,626 birds this year in districts one and two, reports Maurice Lundy, bird supervisor. No explanation was given as to why Clearwater, the largest county in the area, received the smallest number of birds, only one fourth the number planted in Nez Perce County. *
80 years – Nov. 24, 1939
Some 300 aspirants for jobs as postal carriers and clerks have taken examinations this fall, it was revealed by the federal civil service commission –and only three vacancies exist. What makes it more unfortunate, members of the commission reveal, about half will quality, judging by preliminary results, which will greatly crowd the waiting list. *
90 years – Nov. 29, 1929
In this season of harvest, when a grateful nation expresses its appreciation for the material blessings showered upon it, let us also pause to give thanks that an Omnipotent Providence has spread the mantle of protection over our lives and home during the year, kept us free from the spirit of carelessness that has taken the lives of hundreds of our fellows and brought pain and misery to thousands more, and has imbued us with the caution which alone insures a day’s work safely done a happy return to home and fire-side. In this spirit, let us rededicate our lives anew to the ideals of safety, for the sake of society for our own sake and for the sake of our loved ones, working daily preventable accidents on the highways, in the homes and industries of Idaho will have reached an irreducible minimum.
By ALL-IDAHO SAFETY COUNCIL Joel Brown, Executive Secretary. *
