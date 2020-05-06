10 years - May 6, 2010
This weekend students will be celebrating the 100 year birthday of Orofino Junior High School. Everyone is welcome. The celebration open house will be this Saturday, followed by a musical performed by the drama and choir classes. *
The Pierce Community Center and Pool was built in 1973 after the original one burned down. Since the town itself could not fund it, the residents voted to start the Pierce Recreation District, which allowed the pool to become tax based.
At the time the pool was built, Pierce was a thriving town with plenty of jobs for everyone. Over the years with the decline of employment, as of 2009 Pierce’s population dropped to 533.
With the current budget, the district will be lucky to keep the pool open for more than two or three weeks. The pool needs major updates to make it more efficient and attractive, but there is barely enough money to open it each summer. *
20 years - May 4, 2000
Weippe residents Dave and Dusty Daniels and Jim Heywood were traveling from Kamiah through Greer to Weippe, when they came upon the accident just shortly after it had happened.
John Carlson and Jim Jensen of Weippe were on their way from Weippe through Greer to Kamiah and also stopped.
They worked together with ropes and Carlson made two attempts to swim out and help the two people trapped in the cab, but the water was too swift.
Clearwater County Sheriff Nick Albers termed the efforts a very unselfish act and said they absolutely risked life and limb to help. *
30 years - May 10, 1990
Two Orofino Police Officers will be torch bearers for the Special Olympics held in Boise.
Sgt. Homer Ferguson and Officer Peter Summerton will carry the torch a portion of the way as it passes from the Canadian border to southern Idaho.
The torch will pass through all the state’s cities according to Orofino Police Chief Ferice Childers. *
Doug and Steve Crockett, owners, and George Casteel, manager of Grangeville Builder’s Supply will hold a Grand Opening this weekend. Doug and Steve Crockett, owners of Orofino Builder’s Supply purchased Grangeville Lumber April 1. Their father, John Crockett established Orofino Builder’s Supply in 1958 and Steve and Doug have operated the business for the past several years.
Casteel was associated with Bi-Rite Lumber in Orofino. *
40 years – May 8, 1980
Nez Perce Tribal Marina Festival, and conclusion of their 10-day fishing derby, will be held at the marina and reservoir. A full day of activities has been planned that will be entertaining for every member of the family. *
Four more Orofino Junior High track records fell when the Viking girls traveled to Kamiah, competing with Kamiah, Weippe, Potlatch, Clearwater Valley and Highland. Orofino placed second behind Potlatch.
Alison Brandt threw the discus 79’1” for a new record, Laurie Teed long-jumped 13’4” and Cathy Masar had a new time in the hurdles with13.0. The mile relay team bettered their time with a 4.51. *
50 years - May 7, 1970
Trail, B.C. Bagpipe Band will again perform for Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days. About 30 performers including four or five dancing girls will need lodging during the celebration and anyone interested in providing this should contact Jim Bessent. *
The State Land Board and Army Engineers reached tentative agreement on contract terms for construction of the Grandad bridge upstream from Dworshak Dam. The bridge will provide a link between the Bertha Hill area, north of Headquarters and Elk River, and eventually will connect with Forest service roads in the Beaver creek area. *
60 years – May 5, 1960
Opal 60, code name for the national defense alert being held the first half of this week was actively participated in by Clearwater County Civil Defense group.
R. Stanley Pearce handled the alert in the absence of C. A. Cuddy, chairman of the county commissioners.
A station was set up in the office of Sheriff Fred Pomeroy for receiving messages and the bulk of the operations were handled from there. Pearce said the alert was concerned with local problems which might develop in a national emergency. The problem given Orofino was the caring of 2,000 “mythical” persons coming from the west and understood to be heavily exposed to radioactive fallout.
Arrangements were made for a receiving and checking station at the fairgrounds. Churches, restaurants, lodges and other groups were called on to clothe, feed and house the incoming homeless persons. The Red Cross chapter was in charge of food and housing. *
70 years – May 4, 1950
A bill to reorganize the post office department has died in the civil service and post office committee of the senate. The bill was one of the economy recommendations of the Hoover commission.
The deficit for 1950 for operation of the post office department will reach a new peak of $540,000,000, which is nearly one-third of its total yearly revenue of $1,300,000,000.
It would seem that when any business operates at an annual loss of half a billion dollars, the time has come to think about revamping its structure with an eye to economy. *
Wilbur “Monk” Montgomery will assist J. A. “Babe” Brown of Nampa as coach of the east-west all-state basketball game to be played in Boise, according to an Associated Press dispatch at Jerome.
Brown coached the state class A basketball championship team, while Montgomery’s teams have won the state class B title two years straight. *
80 years – May 9, 1940
Schools of all 35 districts in Clearwater County will be represented in the safety patrol parade and scholarship contest in Orofino, according to Vera E. Rankin, county school superintendent. Scholarship contests will begin at 9 a.m. in the Orofino school building, with the parade to begin at 1 p.m. *
The Weippe Grade School won the track meet and as a reward, all of them, some of their parents and teachers, were given a free airplane trip over Orofino by Steve Russell of Weippe, who owns a four place Stinson cabin plane which will be located here in the future. One of the trips with teachers, was made over Weippe. Estell Davis did the piloting.
Faye Chenoweth will have charge of the plane and do the piloting in the future. He said people of the ages three to 80 years were taken up in the Weippe group and that 85 percent of them had never been in the air before. *
90 years – May 9, 1930
The matters of an airport, Fourth of July celebration, reorganization of a band, and daylight saving time for the city were discussed at the called meeting of the Orofino commercial club held at the Helgeson hotel. The usual dinner was served with 32 members enjoying the repast while a larger number appeared for the business meeting following. *
Leo Bonner is leading in the predatory bird contest being sponsored by the fish and game committee of the Orofino commercial club, according to Walter Sewell, who is keeping tab on the number of eggs and birds taken. William Shaw is second and Robert tucker has third place. A total of 801 magpie eggs, 47 magpies, 11 hawks and one owl have been brought in so far.
Mr. Sewell believes that many more eggs and birds have been taken than here represented and that the boys are waiting until the end of the contest is near in order to bring in a big haul, at the same time not maintaining too high a mark for opponents to shoot at. *
