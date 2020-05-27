10 Years - May 27, 2010
The 10th annual Weippe Camas Festival takes place this May . This year’s theme is “Road to the Buffalo.”
In the Weippe Community Hall enjoy the first Melodrama performance of “The Ratcatcher’s Daughter or Death Valley Daze.” *
Michael Marin, Supervisor at Orofino’s water plant, noticed one of the little frogs that live in the damp basement floor of the pump house. The frog was oddly stretched out/elongated. He reached for the frog and got shocked. The frog was being electrocuted – demonstrating the dangerous water/electrical situation in the building which brings water up from the Clearwater River and pumps it into the water filtration plant. *
20 Years - May 25, 2000
A new service in Orofino is the Orofino Cab Co. taxi service. Senior citizens receive 15% off their fare and students receives 10% off fare to school functions only. *
A new self-service gas station and diesel station will be open by late June in the Glenwood area of Orofino, next to IGA. *
Shannon Jackson will have a teacher’s aide from the International Internship Program helping out next year. The student is from Japan and will be staying with Jackson’s family. There will be no cost to the district for the program. *
30 Years - May 31, 1990
“Towns like Orofino and Weippe are destined to share in Idaho’s economic growth because people have learned that diversity is the key to financial stability,” Gov. Andrus said Thursday when he officially certified Orofino as a Gem Community. *
On Saturday, June 9, Idahoans will celebrate the second annual Idaho Outdoors Day with a day of free camping and fishing. According to Jerry Conley, Director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, resident and nonresident anglers will be able to fish anywhere in Idaho on that day without a fishing license. *
40 Years - May 29, 1980
BIRDS-EYE VIEW of Mt. St. Helen’s eruption was taken Sunday morning, May 18 about 11:30 by Vince Tylman of Lake Oswego, OR., Bruce Curtis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Curtis, and a former Orofino High School graduate, decided to take to the air after the initial major eruption and he and his wife Rose, and Tylman and wife Pat, boarded Curtis’ plane and took these photos with Curtis’ camera at an elevation of approximately 11,000 ft., looking north. *
This year homeowners have an opportunity to save money on their property taxes, but not too many have taken advantage of the opportunity according to Assessor Ethel Hunter. The last legislature passed a homeowner property tax exemption, a one-time exemption this year. But it is not automatic, homeowners must come to the assessor’s office and sign a form to be eligible for this exemption. *
50 Years - May 28, 1970
Last Thursday as Adam E. Vangiesan, 67, Clarkston, pulled his1965 Roadrunner travel trailer onto Highway 12 from a parking area three miles east of Orofino, he misjudged the speed of an oncoming vehicle. The 1955 Ford driven by Bruce Glen Horsfall, Yamhill, Ore., struck the rear of the trailer and entered, totaling the trailer and damaging the car about $450. The entire car entered the trailer all except for the right rear tire. *
At a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Jt. School District 171 held May 22, bids were opened for the construction of an addition to the Orofino elementary School. The addition will consist of six classrooms a central library and addition to toilet facilities. Successful low bidder was Hollibaugh Construction Co., Orofino, with a bid of $140,500. *
60 Years - May 19, 1960
Miss Joellen Pishl, an Orofino High School junior and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Pishl was chosen queen of the Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days in ceremonies at the V.F.W. Building Saturday. *
70 Years - May 25, 1950
The city council at a special meeting Friday night decided to call for a public hearing to settle the question of daylight saving time, announced Mrs. Mary Avery, city clerk. The hearing will be held Friday in the fire hall. *
PFI wannigans made good progress in their “rearing” operations along the North Fork this week cleaning up most of the stretch from Elk creek to Bruce’s eddy.
The giant rafts are tied up just below Ahsahka pending the shooting off of some center jams near the eddy. The drive is in charge of L. K. Boots Edelblute and has now traversed about 65 miles of the North Fork since it started at CTPA airfield near Perd Hughes cabin on May 11. The wannigans reached the Camp Y landing at Elk Creek last Thursday. *
Clearwater Forest wranglers learned to appreciate need for a new bridge at Greer this week when they found it necessary to unload four “bang tails” from the wild lot of horse flesh being hauled to the woods for summer use and lead them across the Greer Bridge. *
80 Years - May 30, 1940
Tormenting the housewives of this county this summer will be earwigs, if not already, according to a number of reports that have filtered into the office of County Agent George Johnson. In recent years the earwig has been a big nuisance and unless widespread control programs are started the insect will continue to pester the patience of neighborhoods. *
Fire of unknown origin almost completely gutted and virtually destroyed the C. D. McEachron building on the corner of College and A. streets Sunday afternoon at 5:15 o’clock. Loss was estimated at around $2,000 which was partially covered by insurance. *
90 Years - May 30, 1930
Out of a total of nearly 3,000 fires in this region last year, 1,200 were the result of human carelessness.*
A pretty wedding ceremony was performed here Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock when Rev. H. W. Driver, pastor of the local Methodist Church, united Clair F. Reem, Spokane, and Miss Eula Bryant, Orofino, at the church in the presence of the bride’s family and friends of both contracting parties. *
Deputy Game Warden H. L. Walrath spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Lewiston at the state game farm at Lapwai. On his return he stated that a shipment of 100 baby Chinese pheasants will be received here in the near future. *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.