10 years – May 10, 2012
Record crowds ushered in a new era of jet boat river racing in north central Idaho during the 2012 Toyota Weaver Seed World Jet Boat Marathon Championship held April 13-21.
U.S.A. driver Ryan Rogers of Lewiston and Crabtree, OR navigator Gary Weaver won the overall championship title completing the fastest time piloting #285 Pure Insanity for all 24 race legs on the St. Joe, Snake, Clearwater and Salmon Rivers.
Approximately 5,000 people lined the banks of the St. Joe River at St. Maries to watch the first two days of racing.
The race continued on the Snake River at Lewiston where an estimated 3,000 fans watched the round trip action from Hells Gate Marina to Bear Bar for days three and four; approximately 2,000 fans watched racers negotiate the Clearwater River for day five, with the final two days of racing on the Salmon River at Riggins, where crowds swelled to 5,000 along the eight mile course and finish line.*
20 years – May 9, 2002
Kiwanis Lt. Governor Michael Butler of Division 56, recently was the recipient of the George F. Hixon Award. The Kiwanis District Governor Gary Mc Glothe presented the award to Butler, Lyn Anderson, local Kiwanis President, presented him a lapel pin.
This is a prestigious award given out by the Kiwanis International Foundation. To qualify, a $1,000 donation was made in Butler’s name to the International Foundation for the Iodine deficiency Disorder program. This will help over 20,000 children fight mental retardation and gout.*
30 years – May 14, 1992
There is much to be said in favor of small towns in regard to their “pull together and help each other” spirit. The faculty and staff of the Orofino Junior High were the recent recipients of this co-operative spirit when parent volunteers and local business people joined forces to update the faculty room.
The furnishings, electrical wiring and plumbing of this room were in need of long overdue attention. When this need was observed by parent volunteers, they solicited help from outside the school for each of these areas.
Materials and labor came from the following concerned citizens: Ginger Leach of Leach’s Tequics, John Anderson and Paul Nelson of Anderson Plumbing, Norm Gernert of Norm’s Cabinetry, and Ben Greene of Greene’s Electric.*
40 years – May 13, 1982
Employees at State Hospital North have been put on a 32-hour work week and the census at the Alcohol and the Psychiatric treatment units are being reduced from 35 and 32 beds respectively to 25 beds each.
The action was taken by the Department of Health and Welfare officials after Governor John Evans ordered a 25 percent reduction in spending through the end of the fiscal year June 30.*
50 years – May 11, 1972
The Ball and Chain Square Dance will be May 13 at the Fish Hatchery with Chuck Cuddy as caller and Bill Crutcher as guest caller.*
Ron Schilling, 29, Univ. of Idaho law school graduate in 1971, announced this week he will open practice in the Burns Building about June 1. He is the son of the late Herman W. Schilling and Mrs. Effie Aiken of Orofino.
Schilling has been a law clerk in federal district court at Boise for Chief Judge Ray McNichols for the past year.
Schilling enlisted in the Marine Corps in May 1960 and served four years in Vietnam and other Pacific stations, before attending the U of I. In 1966 he married Sherrie E. Suiter of Notus, Idaho. They have a son, 4, and a daughter, 1.*
60 years – May 10, 1962
Yes! A moose – not a mouse – that’s what Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Harvey say they saw crossing a meadow near their house in Riverside about 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. At first glance, they said it appeared to be a horse, but a second look proved it was a cow moose. Mrs. Harvey reports the moose seemed to be wet as it had crossed the river. After they saw it, the moose disappeared from sight behind the Joe Richardson residence.*
70 years – May 8, 1952
The participants in five major Orofino High School sports were treated to a banquet and talks by famous personalities from the world of sports on Monday night at the VFW Building.
The occasion was the annual athletics banquet given by the chamber of commerce in honor of the athletes and their coaches.
Big thrill of the evening was the awarding of the Vandal Booster trophy to Jack Gilmer, senior four-year letterman in football, baseball and basketball. The award is made annually to the senior named by his teammates as the most inspirational player. Last year the award went to Jim Cory and the year before to Charles Brown.*
80 years – May 7, 1942
The May Day festival of the Banner school children, postponed last week because of a heavy all-day rain, will be presented on the Banner school grounds at 6:45 Friday evening of this week, according to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Morris, Banner teachers in charge of the program.
In case of rain the program will be given on the earliest possible day that weather permits.
American and foreign dances, winding of the May pole, and a rhythm band will be featured. More than 60 children in full costume will participate. The program is free.*
90 years – May 6, 1932
The state highway department, according to a dispatch in the Lewiston Tribune Sunday, will spend most of its money in this district on resurfacing and oiling projects, unless the United States government appropriates emergency funds for federal aid projects, according to officials of the highway bureau.
The only new construction jobs charted included nine miles of grading and surfacing from Ahsahka to Cavendish and ten miles of grading and surfacing from Potlatch toward Townsend.*
