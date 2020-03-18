10 years–March 25, 2010
History of the Lions Club emblem. The emblem consists of a gold letter “L” on a circular background. The gold circle represents commitment. Bordering the circle, are two lion profiles facing away from the center. The left profile represents the past, the right profile represents the future. The word “Lions” appears at the top and the word International appears at the bottom.
Our colors are purple and gold. The purple stands for loyalty and integrity of mind and heart. The gold represents sincerity of purpose, good judgment, and generosity in mind, heart and purse to those in need.
Our motto “WE SERVE.” *
20 years–March 23, 2000
The Clearwater Region’s elk herd is very important to the economy and lifestyle of the region, according to Cal Groen, Regional Supervisor with Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Across the state, the elk population is healthy with 20,000 harvested last year, but the premier area for elk, the Clearwater Region, has significant problems with herds.
He said they hear a lot about predatory pressure from mountain lions and bear. Fish and Game has expanded season and bag limits on these animals in some areas to help with that pressure.
Habitat is one of the key issues for elk. These animals browse on early succession plants and the backcountry has lost a lot of that as forested areas have grown up. *
30 years–March 22, 1990
The 1990 Orofino Chamber of Commerce “Luck of the Irish” Steelhead Derby could be rated a success in every way. Lots of hopeful anglers turned out to fish for the big ocean running rainbow, with approximately 275 entering the derby.
The participants were treated to nice weather, courtesy of Mother Nature, and good water flows. Thanks to great cooperation by the Corps of Engineers.
Grand prize winner was Steven Nygaard, Orofino, with a two-fish total of 33.77 pounds.
Daily winners were: Day one-Steve Nygaard, 18.23 pounds; Bill Beck, Orofino 16 and Hank Jenks, Orofino, 15.55.
Day two-Lester Lockman, Deary, 18.97; Bob Casagrande, Whitetail, MT, 17.53 and Joe Morris, Troy, 17.
Day three-Hank Jenks, Orofino, 15.48; John Beck, Orofino, 15.45 and Dick Fields, Orofino, 13.84.
Winner of the $200 gift certificate donated by the Montana Fisherman Taxidermy, Missoula, MT, was Lester Lockman with his 18.97 pound fish. *
40 years–March 20, 1980
President Sandra Storm presided at the March 17 dinner meeting for 40 members, husbands and guests at the Orofino Business and Professional Women’s Club, marking its 50th birthday. She introduced Mrs. Ruth Ross, the club’s one remaining charter member and presented her with a corsage and plaque in recognition of her long and faithful service.
Mrs. Pace gave a sort history of women’s progress in the working world. She stated that 20 years ago, only a third of all women held jobs but today over half are employed. More and more women are entering the top level of business. Yet, she states, despite all this progress, one depressing fact remains. Women still earn only about 60% of what men earn. *
50 years–March 19, 1970
Happiness is…receiving a subscription renewal from Dorothy May Benedict in Honolulu with an attached note which read ...”happiness is…receiving the Clearwater Tribune so far away from home…to read about people I know…while living in a city of 500,000 population and walking among hundreds of people each day and seeing no one I know’…under these circumstances she would probably agree with Mrs. Earl Reeve who said “we need more local news in the Tribune” ... a service the staff will gladly supply if persons having news items will contact the office. By Cloann McNall *
60 years–March 24, 1960
Clearwater County earned 10 awards with three gold medals in the annual second district Science fair conducted last Saturday at Lewiston. There were 440 entries from five counties and 12 schools participating.
Exhibits ranged through biology, general science and mathematics, with a set of encyclopedia given as a grand prize to Gale Vallem, Craigmont, in the junior division. In high school, Brian Benedict, Lewiston, won a $100 scholarship. *
70 years–March 23, 1950
Mike Wilkins reported yesterday that he planted 266 year-old Chinese pheasants in the Clearwater County area Saturday. The birds were from the Lapwai bird farm and included 210 hens and 56 cocks.
Wilkins said that another 250 birds would be planted as brood stock during May in Clearwater County. *
Roy Johnson announced at a meeting of the junior chamber of commerce Monday that Bert Decicio was chosen as manager of the Jaycee baseball team for 1950 at a meeting of ball player last week.
Decicio, outstanding player on former teams, is being transferred by the railroad from Ferdinand to Lenore and will be available to handle the work. The players voted to participate in the Lewis-Clark league. *
80 years-March 21, 1940
Marion Johnson, Orofino, was one of 16 freshmen women at the University of Idaho who made high enough grades during the first semester to qualify for membership in Alpha Lambda Deta, national honorary scholastic society for underclass women.
The minimum grade requirements for membership in this group is an average of 3.5 on the new Idaho numerical scale 4.o for perfect or all “A” grades. *
90 years–March 14, 1930
Gipson Dorothy, widely known and highly respected pioneer settler of this county, passed away at the Cottage hotel after a somewhat lingering illness.
Gipson was born in Iowa Jan. 11, 1857, being 73 years, two months and 7 days old when he died. He was suited in marriage to Ida F White Oct. 30, 1881.
The family moved west in 1897 and settled in Yakima county, WA. In 1901 they moved to the Fraser section of what is now Clearwater county, Idaho and have lived here since. Farming for many years,
Mr. Dorothy finally retired from this vocation and having purchased the Cottage Hotel here entered that business and has lived in the city for some years. *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.