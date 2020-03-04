10 years–March 11, 2010
John D Barton, supervisor, of the Public Works Department, reported that his crew has done an intensive clean up along Hwy. 12 recently. They collected 54 bags of litter from alongside the roadway between Barneys Harvest Foods and Orofino Bridge. “Hwy12 was nasty” (with litter) he said.
Police Chief Wilson corroborated and added that in one week, one can already see the litter recurring. He asked cooperation from citizens who witness a driver throwing debris into the ditch - to report that vehicle’s license number to the police. *
20 years–March 11, 2000
Orofino has had some tremendous changes during the time that retiring Mayor Roy Clay has been involved with city government.
Clay was first elected to the city council in 1970. He spent four years on the council before running for mayor when Bert Curtis chose not to continue in the position. Altogether, Clay has served the people of Orofino for five years on council and 20 years as mayor.
When Clay first came to city government, Mary Avery was city clerk with Ruby Philpot as a part time assistant. The office did not have computers or even calculators. They did have an electric adding machine.
Clay said Avery told them that a calculator would speed up the work. He tried one and liked it, so not only did the city by one, but he also purchased one for his business, the Ponderosa Restaurant. *
30 years–March 8, 1990
Clearwater County is attempting to lease from Gary Medley the parking lot and ramp at the “pink house” site on the Clearwater River. The county is acting as a spokesman for a five-county Steelhead Impact Committee.
Clearwater County Sheriff Nick Albers said it is expected the parking lot will be open this weekend.
Albers also said it is illegal to use the ramp until the agreement is finalized and signed. The lease is still being negotiated and when in effect will be good until this fall.
A dumpster and chemical toilet will be installed at the site.
Other counties involved beside Clearwater are Lewis, Nez Perce,
Latah and Idaho. *
40 years–March 6, 1980
In a reception Thursday evening at the Catholic Center, Ruth Bird received honors as the lady of the year. The award was sponsored by Alpha Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Mrs. Brid was honored for her activities as a nurse and was praised for her interest in her patients that prompts her to follow their progress even when she is no longer responsible for their care. Additionally, she was cited for activities in her political party, her church, and in behalf of her family. *
50 years–March 5, 1970
It costs a lot to raise children. About $20,000 each and it’s going up, according to a report this week by the department of Agriculture. Studies announced at a February conference in Washington D. C. showed that a child probably cost his parents $16,000 to $20,000 if raised at a low-cost, but adequate level.
The higher cost is for the average child in a family of husband, wife and not more than five children in a rural, non-farm area of the West. The lower figure is for the North Central region. Cost for farm and urban children fall between the two extremes. *
60 years–March 10, 1960
F. L. Kaufman was fined $18 and cost for permitting his son, Bill Kaufman, 17, to fish in the North Fork without a license. He was cited into Ben Bear’s court by Hale Ebling, game officer. *
Senator Henry Dworshak will make an address on public affairs and our nation’s foreign problems over station KLER at 3 p.m. Friday, announces Ed Carle, manager. *
70 years–March 9, 1950
A comprehensive analysis of Clearwater County’s education setup under the reorganization program after the first full year’s operation was given to Orofino Chamber of Commerce members by Leonard Cardiff, member of the county board of education.
The former state senator pointed out that school growth has grown from 33 units, 80 teachers and 1400 students in 1930 to 19 units, 71 teachers and 1582 students this past year.
Trends indicate a 50% increase anticipated in grade school enrollment in the next 10 years and the district will probably have to bond for buildings to house that expansion. *
80 years-March 7, 1940
With an all-time Feb. low of two motor-vehicle deaths, Idaho for the second month maintains her lead over Utah in the contest for greater street and highway safety, says Harry M Raymer, commissioner of law enforcement.
During Feb. Utah highways killed 11 and Idaho 2, while in January the toll was Utah 16 and Idaho 14. Total motor-vehicle deaths for the two months stand at Utah 27, Idaho 16. *
90 years–March 7, 1930
Each of the indoor baseball teams of the city played two games last week, Thursday and Friday evenings, after laying off a week. Each team lost one and won one, so they are all tied up again at. This will tend to make the final round of three games each more interesting. *
