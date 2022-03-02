10 years - March 1, 2012
The third grade rooms at Orofino Elementary School transformed into a living wax museum. Past presidents spoke freely about their lives and their accomplishments with a simple push of a button.
Living replicas of our countries leaders mingled with one another as they readied themselves for an exciting afternoon under the direction of third grade teachers, TJ Armitage, Mrs. Nichole Olive, and Mrs. Denise Pomponio. FDR shifted in his wheelchair, at the same time Abe Lincoln adjusted his top hat and Ronald Reagan nervously popped jelly beans while awaiting the crowds. Secret Service agents (teachers and volunteer parents) would soon be sifting through the crowds to help facilitate interaction between the presidents and other students.
Preparation for this event began with each student researching information on the president of their choice then facts were jotted down on note cards or memorized. Students repeatedly practiced their presentations before dressing as their president and telling their story to fellow students, parents and grandparents.
By pushing a button the presidents came to life and told their story, when they were done speaking they took the form of a silent wax figure until someone walked up and started the process again by pushing the red button.*
20 years – Feb. 28, 2002
Al Arnzen, Interim Superintendent for School District #171, reported that the District and the community can expect some tough times coming up this year and in the future due to the budget cuts imposed by Gov. Kempthorne. In the past, cuts have been made but the Legislature has stepped in, providing the needed money from other sources. “That will not happen this year” said Arnzen.
District enrollment has gone down, which means less state money will be received. “The decline in enrollment is up on the hill,” said Arnzen, “with 51 fewer students enrolled this year, which is significant when funding is paid per student.”*
30 years – Feb. 27, 1992
Enrollment in the district has hit a three year high with 1,722 students. R. H. Donahue, superintendent said most of the increase has been in secondary students, particularly at Timberline High School. Orofino High School is holding onto the students it has and also increasing in enrollment.*
The 20-year old Orofino High School philosophy has been updated for the ten-year evaluation team that will be in the district. The revisions were done by a faculty committee. The board approved the philosophy, but had some unanswered questions because no members of the committee were present.*
40 years – Mar. 4, 1982
Dave Dankel of the Corps of Engineers met with County Commissioners seeking funding for 42 new docks to be placed at public boat ramps on Dworshak Reservoir.
Money for the docks will come from the County’s portion of the State Waterways Fund that is built by a percentage of boat license fees sold in this county.*
50 years –Mar. 2, 1972
Riverside Water District officials put in a bad week-end as they sought to restore water to the approximately 1,200 affected by a break in a 10-inch high pressure water line that left users without water at varying times from Thursday night to Monday morning.*
Hats off to the men who worked three days and nights in the middle of busy Hwy. 12, in rain, rog and snow to restore water to over 1,000 Riverside residents.
Riverside residents suffered some inconvenience but the workmen suffered even more. They not only worked in the cold, foggy, snowy, rainy weather in a pool of water by an electrical conduit, but also had to run the risk of dirt cave-ins and being struck by a fast-moving vehicle when visibility was so poor.*
60 years – Mar. 1, 1962
The city of Orofino called quotations from gas dealers for supplying gas this next year, The lowest price offered was by Richfield Oil on high test gasoline at 26.5 cents per gallon, however the price of Phillips “66” was accepted at 26.7 cents because the company has a local bulk plant.*
YoYo craze among the grade school set in the county has virtually wiped out the immediate supply in Orofino except for a few of the more expensive types.*
70 years – Feb. 28, 1952
The Clearwater County Teachers Education association unanimously endorsed the action of its executive committee in engaging counsel for one of its teacher members, Solomon Krueger of Peck, who was alleged to have mistreated a pupil.
Subsequent acquittal of charges in probate court at Lewiston constituted a major victory for the Idaho Education Association in the local teacher’s organization.
Krueger was found not guilty on Feb. 20 by Probate Judge Elmer Roise of charges brought by Mrs. Jim Marek, accusing him of pounding the head of her 10-year-old son, Gary Marek, on his desk.*
80 years – Feb. 26, 1942
Although information and forms have not arrived at the county courthouse, County Clerk Joseph Kauffman expects the necessary material to come daily for use in his new job as disburser of forms for the forthcoming sugar rationing program. Exact date when rationing of sugar will begin has not been announced from Washington.
The nation’s public school teachers were given the huge task of issuing rationing books to every man, woman and child in the nation and were directed to crack down on hoarders by withholding the sweet from them until their supplies are used up.*
90 years – Feb. 26, 1932
Trudging through snow as deep as nine feet, a rescue party of Pierce men brought William Campbell, pioneer prospector and trapper, out from his cabin in the Shanghai region, to receive treatment for illness. Campbell, who had been confined to his bed, was brought out on an improvised sled pulled by the men.
The rescue party was organized by Thomas Napier, and included Charles Williams, Clyde Moon, William Hudson, Thomas King, Howard Snyder and Roy McRae. It was led by Mr. King, an expert on snowshoes.
It took the men about 18 hours to make the round trip of 16 miles.*
