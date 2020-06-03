10 Years-June 3, 2010
The exciting fund raising event for Orofino’s public library is fast approaching,…
Each evening’s festivities include a humorous play entitled “I’m Getting Murdered in the Morning” as well as a fine dinner including dessert and beverage, for $75 couple, or $40 for singles.
This “house turned library” which was willed by Dr. H. D. Britan more than 60 years ago, has had annexations and many renovations over the years, with the help of several civic-minded organizations and a few grants.*
20 Years-June 7, 2000
Front Row Video opened recently at 1297 Michigan Ave., with a wide variety of videos, as well as games for Nintendo and Play Station.(Juanita Castleberry was owner)*
Local law enforcement officers participated last week in the annual Idaho Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.*
30 Years-June 7, 1990
Jake and Barbara Altmiller will be Grand Marshals of the 1990 Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair Parade. The 44th annual event will be held Sept. 14-15 and 16.
Jake, who was born on a farm where Bruce’s Eddy is now, is known throughout the northwest for his crosscut and power sawing abilities.*
“Clearwater County’s one and only stop light”, is how Doug Donner referred to the stop light which was part of the decorations for the Cruz dance Saturday at the Orofino High School Gym. The stop light was formerly at the corner of Michigan and Johnson.*
40 Years-June 5, 1980
Continental Drilling Company Spokane, Monday began round-the-clock drilling in the interior of Dworshak Dam to relieve water pressure and close up a fissure that developed a 4,000 gallons-per-minute leak last Friday.*
Julie Enyeart has been chosen Student-of-the-Year by the students at Orofino High School. Julie is the daughter of Pat and Dan Enyeart, and has an older sister, Bev. who graduated last year from OHS.*
50 Years-June 4, 1970
Local youths were urged this week to start practicing for the junior division competition in the Lumberjack Days Logging Show to be held Sept. 20, according to Ronald Johnston, show chairman.
Anyone 17 years of age or younger may enter the junior division to compete for cash prices in bucking, two jack sawing and jack and jill sawing.*
Investigation is being made into acts of vandalism at the Orofino Elementary School last weekend when 16 windows were broken and the lawn was damaged by car tracks.
A $100 reward is being offered for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons who drove the car or cars on the lawn.*
60 Years-June 2, 1960
First phase of street and sidewalk improvement in the residential development of Miles Realty Co. on Ahsahka Road was started this week under a contract given the Hollibaugh Construction Co.*
Receiving straight “A’s” for the last semester at Orofino High School were Kay Mitchell, senior; Anne Yenni, junior; Bette Lynch, freshman.*
Idaho National Guard inspected a mobile kitchen truck which will be part of the convoy taking Orofino Guard company to summer camp in Eastern Idaho Saturday… The convoy will take the Company C 139thCombat Engineer battalion for an overnight bivouac at Boise and then on to Swan Valley where they will aid in bridge and road construction for recreation facilities near Palisades Dam.*
70 Years-1, 1950
The city council by unanimous vote rejected daylight saving time in Orofino. The vote came after a public hearing was held Monday night in the fire hall.*
Mr. and Mrs. Dawn Space of Weippe left Sunday for Elk River to get the Boehls Cabin fire district in order for summer activities. Space is the district fire warden while Mrs. Space works as cook for the Potlatch Forest Timber Protective Association at Boehls Cabin.*
Little Cynthia Boroo, 3 ½-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Boroo, probably owes her life to Mrs. John Rugg, a neighbor, who rescued her from the Clearwater River about 11 a.m. Thursdy.*
80 Years-June 6, 1940
R. E. Brazington, Weippe, announced here last Friday that the cold storage locker boxes he has constructed at Weippe will be in operation today, June 6. The building will be completed, the boxes installed and the refrigeration unit turned on, he said.*
The population of Orofino, as shown by the preliminary count of the 1940, or sixteenth census, is 1601, as compared with 1078 as of April 1, 1930, according to figures received this week from Jesse Vetter, Coeur d’Alene, census supervisor for Northern Idaho.*
Byron Sewell reported killing a young rattlesnake near the Standard Oil Company wholesale tanks in Mix’s Addition Sunday. It had two rattles.*
90 Years-June 6, 1930
Herman Jensen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andy Jensen of Orofino, a student at University of Idaho, was awarded the coveted “I” sweater last week for having earned enough points in conference competition the past season to rate the letter. Jensen made his points at track meets with weights, shot and javelin. Jenson has two more years to serve on the track squad.*
The predatory bird destruction contest being sponsored by the Orofino commercial club and the state fish and game department is nearing a close, Friday, June 13th, being the last day when magpie eggs, magpies, hawks and owls will be accepted from contestants. To date a total of 12 boys under the age of 16 years have entered the contest, having turned in 1050 magpie eggs, 255 magpies, 38 hawks and 4 owls to Walter Sewell, who has been keeping accounts for the campaign.*
Nine Boy Scouts, and thirteen Legionairs, forest service men and scout parents completed the lookout tower on the hill north of town Sunday. Work was started at about ten o’clock and progressed steadily until 4:30, the only stop being for the noon lunch served by the scouts.*
