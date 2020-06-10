10 Years-June 10, 2010
In 1885 five Chinese men were accused of killing a Pierce merchant, D.M. Fraser. As guilt could not be determined, the men were being transported to Murray, ID for trial. Three miles outside of Piece, vigilantes intercepted the group, and hung the accused.
Unfortunately, vandals stole the sign many years ago, and only the stone marker remained. In addition, the trail was overgrown, and trees had fallen over it.
Life Scout, Jonathan Syed, of Orofino’s Troop #536 chose the improvement of the Chinese-Hanging Site as his Eagle Scout project. Many months of research and planning culminated at a workday on Saturday, June 5.
Jonathan directed a group of volunteers to clear the trail, and install a set of four interpretive signs along the trail. The signs begin with E. D. Pierce arriving in the area on a gold-seeking expedition. Discusses the ensuing gold rush, introduces the influx of the Chinese into the area, and the final sign details the Fraser murder and Chinese hanging incident. *
20 Years-June 8, 2000
Konkolville Tavern was closed by its leases on May 27, according to Konkolville Lumber President Don Konkol.
Don’s father, Andrew Konkol, built the tavern in 1950. In 1964, a steakhouse was added and in 1967 the supper club and ballroom. All the facilities were remodeled in 1980 and again in 1995.*
30 Years-June 14, 1990
The hallways were crammed full of anxious students and adults well wishers May 24 when Governor Andrus appeared at Weippe Elementary School. The 188 students from grades K-8 in Weippe and approximately 50 interested adults did not leave room for the 150 disappointed Pierce School students who had originally planned also to meet Governor Andrus.
Governor Andrus presented a Gem Community Certificate to Kip Anderson and Marlene Hyde, co-contact people of the Gem Community Committee. *
40 Years-June 12, 1980
Ruth Bird, Licensed Practical Nurse at Clearwater Valley Hospital, this week was selected as Idaho LPN of the Year. She was selected from six candidates, during the annual LPN Convention at Moscow. *
The Young Adult Conservation Corps got new life here when Forest Service officials received a call from Washington D.C. Friday telling them that the life of the program had been extended, at least until the end of the fiscal year. *
50 Years-June 11, 1970
Gary Williams, television personality and Grand Ole Opry star will be at the Pierce church of Nazarene, Timberline Drive next Sunday, June 14.
For many years Gary traveled with the Grand Ole Opry shows out of Nashville, TN where he made many hit records such as “Travelin Blues Boy.”, “Old Fashioned Love,” and “Twenty Years Ago.” One hit record “Alaska”, which was written by Gary while he was in that state became the number one Country-Western hit parade song. *
60 Years-June 2, 1960
Completion of the Sunny Gardens area of the Miles Realty subdivision is stimulating interest in housing there reports W. C. Pease, who is aiding in the development. A new roadway with curved surface, sidewalks and curbs has been developed with the cooperation of Tim Edwards, city engineer and Roy Brooks, contractor, will soon have a home ready for public inspection and an open house promotion is planned.
Everett Hollibaugh installed the walks and curbing and has purchased a lot to build a home on later this summer. *
70 Years-June 8, 1950
Henry C Dworshak today announced his candidacy for the seat in the United States Senate which he now holds.
“I am submitting my candidacy on the basis of eleven years of experience in Congress in both the House and in the Senate. This experience, embracing service on the Appropriations committees in both bodies, should qualify me for the kind of service the people of Idaho will desire during these critical years. The federal government has developed into big business and thorough knowledge and understanding of governmental trends in a valuable asset.”*
80 Years-June 13, 1940
The board of county commissioners Monday signed a joint agreement with the state department of public works calling for financial and other cooperation on the construction of 2.414 miles of Pierce-Headquarters road, commencing on the Headquarters end. The commissioners agreed to put up $6000 in cash and to purchase the necessary right-of–way.
The state has agreed to furnish $25,000 cash, the engineering, labor, materials and equipment to be used on the project. The county has agreed to maintain the road until such time as it has all been reconstructed, when the state may take over maintenance. *
90 Years-June 13, 1930
Tuesday the first cars went over the road to the Bungalow, according to Rex Trutton, forest service truckman. He made a trip to Orofino to that station Monday, but got stuck this side of the Oxford and had to be pulled out by the government cat. However, he stated that lighter cars could get through without use of chains except on Crystal creek hill.
He saw three cars of fishermen on the Orogrande Tuesday and passed two more that were going in. There has been a high wind prevailing in the timbered area which is drying the road rapidly and Mr. Trutton said, barring rain, cars would be able to make the trip in by Sunday without difficulty of any kind. *
