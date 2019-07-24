10 years –July 23, 2009
Woodlot Taven and Café’ in Ahsahka has been voted as having the tastiest burgers in the region. The Woodlot burgers were named number one winner in the Lewiston Burger Challenge sponsored by the Lewiston Tribune.
Riverside Lanes was among the top 10 winners.
Clifford purchased the Woodlot several years ago when she moved to Cavendish from California with her young son, John Richmond, who is currently stationed with the Air Force.
The Woodlot was founded in 1963 by Elda and Woody Wood during the time Dworshak Dan was being built. *
20 years –July 22, 1999
Thank you to Floyd Williams and the city crew for the much needed improvements to our Nation’s smallest registered park – Cannon Park. *
Clifford and Judy McIntosh welcome everyone to the annual 1860 Days celebration in Pierce.
Clifford came to Pierce in 1927 when he was two. His family first lived in a tent, even in the winter when there was nine feet of snow. The family lived on Brown’s Creek and he went to Weippe School.
Judy moved to Pierce in 1957 when she was a freshman in high school.
The couple met and married in 1964. *
30 years –July 27, 1989
Shirley Morgan is Orofino’s first $500 winner in the new Idaho State Lottery, Shirley stopped at Barney’s on her way home to Orofino from LaGrande Saturday evening to purchase a copy of The Clearwater Tribune and invested in 10 lottery tickets. It was 10 minutes before the store closed so she went home.
While talking to her husband, Richard, who is logging at Groveland, CA, on the telephone, she scratched her tickets and to her amazement and delight found the lucky one. Shirley collected her $500 from Emmett Bartman, manager of Barney’s on Monday morning after a validating phone call to Boise.*
40 years–July 26, 1979
Clark Brothers are 75% complete with a 2.3 miles project widening Greer Grade on State Highway 11. Traffic is still being piloted through the project on the hour and half-hour.
The contractor expects to begin placing base on the lower portion of the project during the week of July 23, which should begin to improve the ride through the project.
Paving will be placed later this summer. *
50 years–July 24 1969
Happiness is: being an American and knowing it’s our flag waving on the moon…hoping last weekend’s events will return confidence and pride win our country to some of the younger generation…thinking it was as unbelievable to see and hear the astronauts on the moon as it was for them to be there…wondering what our Creator felt about man’s accomplishments…wouldn’t it be great if one of the moon’s metallic sources would yield a cure for some of our incurable diseases…six-year-old looking out the darkened window Sunday, hoping to see the flag on the moon…agreeing that the moon on TV didn’t seem like the beautiful, silvery one hanging low over the mountains that evening…thinking I‘ll leave the TV moon to the scientists and stick to the beautiful one over the mountains…listening to the astronauts in their space ship take time to talk to the kids...husband sharing part of his newspaper with me for a woman’s page…remembering the Tribune picnic Thursday…eating Harriett Reece’s delicious cake…Nancy Noble’s pleasure with her first grandchild…Dr. Richey’s air conditioned office on a hot, summer afternoon. By Cloann McNall
60 years–July 23, 1959
Hundred degree weather every day this week plagued Clearwater folks, although no one as yet has fried an egg on Main Street. High of 107 at 5 p.m. was the official Forest Service recording. All-time high for Orofino is 114. It was 107 here in July ’56.
By day the week’s weather was as follows:
Thurs. July 16…100 53
July 17 101 53
July 18 101 54
July 19 103 64
July 20 106 58
July 21 100 56
July 22 107 59
River temperature is about 71 degrees and Orofino pool in the 80’s---still in comfortable swimming range. *
70 years–July 28, 1949
Orofino and its immediate environs is experiencing the greatest residential building boom in its history.
New comers and old timers have joined in a spontaneous building campaign which is bringing new construction and major improvements to every section of the city and to all its numerous suburbs. At least 50 new homes have sprung up in the last year or are planned for construction before the end of 1949.
This reporter took time out Monday for visit about town. Besides having his opened he met a lot of nice people. Some have been here only a few weeks while others are former residents returning.
Our first major concern was for the Banner school house. We saw many youngsters who were not here a few months ago and venture to bulge with possibly as many as 90 pupils. Well do we remember a year ago when the teachers had trouble finding seating arrangements for the school’s 70 pupils. *
80 years–July 28, 1939
Night Policeman J.K. Conrad and State Traffic Officer Arthur Henson being curious as to what was going on at the Rooney quarters, visited the place and found the party seated about the room consuming ice cream.
The officers were unaware at the time that the creamery had been broken into, but the following morning when J.W. Brierly, creamery owner, reported his loss to Police Chief Chas. Crumpacker, he called Henson to help investigate. Henson recalled the incident of the night before and the boys were called in before Edward T Johnson, county prosecutor, for questioning and confessed.
Monday’s hearings were held behind closed doors with a court stenographer taking all testimony of the lads involved. This testimony is not a part of the court record and was unavailable to the Clearwater Tribune. *
90 years–July 26, 1929
Blackfoot, ID, July 23—(AP) Excavations in the Snake River desert near Bliss under the direction of Dr. J.W. Gidley of the Smithsonian institute have yielded parts of skeletons of a camel and monster sloth six feet tall.
It was learned today. Work has been suspended until fall because of the intense heat and the presence of rattlesnakes infesting the isolated places where the excavations are being made and nearby trails.
Preliminary surveys of the valley recently disclosed a field rich in remains of prehistoric creatures. *
