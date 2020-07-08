10 years – July 8, 2010
A well attended meeting conducted by representatives of the Corps of Engineers and Idaho Fish and Game reported the results to-date of the now controversial nutrient addition program aimed at helping improve size and numbers of kokanee salmon in Dworshak Lake. The detailed report explained the program and preliminary findings to an audience with highly polarized emotions ranging from very opposed to extremely enthusiastic observers.
The study goals are to determine if careful nutrient addition will help restore the lost ecosystem productivity; improve the nitrogen to phosphorus ratio, improve the food-web efficiency and reduce outbreaks of blue-green algae. *
20 years – July 13, 2000
Over 250 avid outdoor enthusiasts gathered for the second annual Freedom Rally of Public Lands Access Year-round (PLAY) at Camp 60 on Washington Creek in the Clearwater National Forest. Enthusiasts came from as far as Seattle, WA, not only to enjoy the outdoors, but to express support for the effort to keep public access to lands alive. *
30 years – July 12, 1990
The Old Fashioned Sunday Committee reports there are still a few booth spaces left for Old Fashioned Centennial at the Orofino City Park.
Now in its sixth year, Old Fashioned Sunday is a unique blend of local and regional talent. This year’s special guests include Governor Cecil D. Andrus and Rosalie Sorrels, Idaho’s Songstress. Plan to join the celebration for fine music, tasty food, quality art items, and people dressed in authentic costumes as they invite visitors to step into the living past and enjoy the best part of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. *
40 years – July 10, 1980
Orofino City Council members and Mayor Roy Clay discussed the possibility of establishing a business and professional license for all people doing business in the City.
They viewed such a tax as a way to keep fire and police protection at its present level in the business districts, estimating the license fee would bring in from $2,000 to $3,000 annually. *
Two Orofino artists, Margaret Masar and Zoa Swayne were chosen from 107 Northwest artists to be featured and were among 17 to have their work pictured on the front of GRADUATE WOMAN July/August 1980 published by American Association of University Women.
Masar’s work was titled “Russian Girl” and Swayne submitted “My Good Wife,” a painting about tomato canning that has been on display previously in Orofino. *
50 years – July 9, 1970
Four separate convoys with a total of 255 men and 75 vehicles of the Idaho National Guard will move into the area to begin work on the Hollywood-Grangemont Road. The road committee met with National Guard officials to work out final details for the Guard’s summer training program.
The main project will be rocking the Hollywood-Grangemont road, but several other projects will also be included. One of these will be to drain and clean Campbell’s Pond, with a new spillway to be built. *
60 years – July 14, 1960
Bones that were found on the Clearwater River bank are undergoing checks by medical and veterinarian doctors to determine if they could have come from a human foot or leg.
The bones and a motorcycle-type field boot were discovered by Joe Myers, deputy sheriff on the beach near Zan’s place between Orofino and Greer. Myers said the boot matches the size and description worn by Robert Lear of Peck, who drove a light truck into the Clearwater River near Orofino about nine years ago. His body has never been recovered.
A few more bones were found by James Sewell, another Clearwater County deputy who went down to make a further search of the area. The sheriff’s office reports that some of the bones appear to be from a human foot just below the ankle. *
70 years – July 13, 1950
Second major addition to Orofino area business property in 1950 will be the new Riverside Market now under construction by W. C. Pease, two miles west of Orofino.
The new store will be operated by Mr. and Mrs. Glen Raschka of Lewiston who have had experience in handling grocery and meat products. A complete grocery and fresh meat line will be featured, with the accent on self-service. *
Three school buses, two operating from the Pierce unit and one from Dent through Ahsahka to Orofino have an average age of 11.5 years. Mr. Fridley declared that during the past year it was necessary for all three to be in the garage constantly in order to keep them on their routes.
“Several factors have contributed to the need of additional equipment,” the school head continued, “Of primary importance is the state transportation law which requires school districts to provide transportation ‘where practicable.’ *
80 years July 11, 1940
The George T. Scott carnival company, unable to find an organization in Orofino to sponsor it and refused a license to operate in the county without a sponsor, left town Monday night without conducting the carnival it had planned to operate Monday through Saturday. Five carloads of gypsies accompanying the troupe were also ordered to “move on” by county officials.
Gypsy bands visiting Orofino previously, County Attorney Ed Johnson said, have stolen property and picked pockets so consistently that he wants none of them in the area. *
90 years – July 11, 1930
Jack Herrit, instructor in swimming from San Francisco, office of the American Red Cross, will arrive in Orofino for the purpose of organizing a number of swimming classes. Those registering will be classed according to age in order to receive instructions.
The beach at the tunnel swimming hole has been cleaned up and prepared for the event. *
