10 years – July 28, 2011
A benefit ”Windfall Golf Tournament” will be held. The Brad Duke Foundation has announced the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Idaho and the National Guard Youth ChalleNGe program will share as joint recipients in 2011. But in 2012, the Youth ChalleNGe Program will receive the entire award. The total gifted amount is approximately $10,000.*
20 years – July 26, 2001
Clearwater Tribune employees attending the five class Fabulous Fifties reunion were Gerald Ogston and Louise Grasser Beavert who was a neighborhood correspondent. Dr. John West traveled the farthest, coming all the way from Melbourne, Australia.
Also attending were Leonard Knotts, who continues today in the printing business, Susan Bacharach Myers and Marty Grimm Donner who still sells ads for the paper.
Also here were John Werner, whose family published the paper until 1969, Pat Adams Millard, Jack Dahl (who followed his dad as shop foreman) and Jeanette Adams Barnett.*
The city is asking the county for a formal contract for emergency and law enforcement dispatch services. For the last several years, the agreement has just been done by letter between the city and commissioners.*
30 years – July 25, 1991
Six new animals of the Nez Perce Forest were recently designated by the Northern Region Regional forester as “sensitive species.” The new sensitive animals include the lynx, fisher, flammulated owl, mountain quail, whiteheaded woodpecker and black-backed woodpecker.*
Eight mountain goats were introduced to a new home in the Middle Fork Salmon River Ship Island Creek, following an Idaho Department of Fish and Game relocation project initiated northeast of Orofino.
The four billies and four nannies (all yearlings) were trapped on Black Mountain above Dworshak Reservoir by a department crew that used salt to lure the goats into clover traps. The trapping and subsequent release went smoothly. All eight were tested by state veterinarian and marked with ear tags prior to release.*
40 years – July 30, 1981
Auction sale of the effects and furnishings of the Lumberman’s Hotel recalls some of the early growth of Orofino around the turn of the century when the Camas Prairie Railroad was building upriver.
The hotel was built about 1898 by Horace Noble and was home for a number of local businesses and professional men who came to the newly opened area. When Chataquas came to town they availed themselves of its services and many townspeople patronized the restaurant or hotel dining room.*
Several bridges important to Orofino and Clearwater County travelers were listed as in the “critical deficiency” group needing repairs by the Idaho Transportation department.
The study classified 770 bridges in Idaho Highway system as in need of replacement including the bridge connecting Orofino to Hwy. 12.
Among the first to get attention in the bridge program is the Big Canyon bridge on Hwy. 12 at the Peck Junction. Cottonwood creek bridge below Cherry Lane is also on the program. Ahsahka bridge over the North Fork and the Kamiah bridge over the main river are also in need of replacement.*
50 years – July 29, 1971
Mrs. Jean (Anita) Jones has been liberated from her desk job in the sheriff’s office and is now serving papers, investigating accidents and taking care of anything else that might come up, according to Sheriff Leroy Altmiller.
Mrs. Jones carries a gun and knows how to use it, having won a trophy at the peace officers shoot recently. Her husband is also a deputy.
Events causing the “liberation” of Mrs. Jones include two deputies off duty due to illness and one on vacation, all at the same time.*
60 years – July 27, 1961
Major step toward realization of permanent type booths at the fairgrounds was taken at an OCI meeting when it was voted that any money over $6500 in the treasury on Jan. 1 of each year be placed in a building fund.
Jack Isbelle of the building committee indicated after the measure had passed that there would now be a good chance to at least have a start on one permanent building in time for the 1962 show.*
70 years – July 26, 1951
Members of the Harold Kinne Post 3296, VFW went on record to support the Idaho Outdoor Association in its proposed program of closing the lower end of Orofino Creek to all fishing except children under 14.
Veterans declared that the plan would “broaden the field of activities for the boys and girls of this community.”*
President J. Buchanan of the U of I has sent a letter to 500 or more civic groups over the state citing the urgent need for teachers because of extraordinary expansion of birth rate over the last 10 years and suggesting that such clubs might wish to encourage the training of teachers by giving scholarships from $100 to $500.*
80 years – July 31, 1941
The average monthly rent paid per family for a house or apartment in this county is only $12.30. This statement, no doubt, will cause many a skeptic to wrinkle his brow and will startle many more who are paying from $20 to $50 or $60 every month for a place to live. The figures come directly from the United States bureau of census, and includes only urban and rural nonfarm dwellings.*
90 years – July 31, 1931
The new time schedule for trains on the Clearwater branch of the Camas Prairie railroad from Lewiston to Stites went into effect last Sunday. The gas car ties up here over night and leaves for Lewiston at 7:05 each morning and arrives in Lewiston at 8:50. It leaves Lewiston for Orofino at 1:10 in the afternoon and arrives here at 3 p.m. The steam train running through to Stites leaves Lewiston at 8 a.m., arrives in Orofino at 9:50 and Stites at 11:30.
Residents of upriver towns above Orofino are compelled now to stay overnight in Lewiston when traveling by train to that city. Conductor George Phillips who has been on the steam train for 25 years is pleased with the new schedule as he can now stop with his family at home overnight, according to the Lewiston Tribune. The steam train always tied up overnight in Stites since the Clearwater line was built.*
