Down Memory Lane--Pack Train

A GLIMPSE OF THE PAST -This photo shows a pack train at Rocky Ridge Lookout. The new lookout was built by Edwin S. Kauffman in 1920. The photo is courtesy of Edwin H. Aiken who worked with fire crews and at lookouts with the Clearwater National Forest. He first came to the area in 1918. Clearwater Tribune, July 15, 1993

10 years - July 18, 2013

Volunteers are the lifeblood of any small-town event, and it comes through loud and clear at 1860 Days. Not one person is paid to organize a fundraiser, find the entertainment, create the t-shirt design, sell drawing tickets, organize the parade or Co-Ed Softball tournament, or provide a feature or venue for one of the many events that weekend.

