10 years - July 18, 2013
Volunteers are the lifeblood of any small-town event, and it comes through loud and clear at 1860 Days. Not one person is paid to organize a fundraiser, find the entertainment, create the t-shirt design, sell drawing tickets, organize the parade or Co-Ed Softball tournament, or provide a feature or venue for one of the many events that weekend.
There are so many ‘behind-the-scenes’ people, helping to staple programs, mail out any forms, and build anything that needs to be built, often in hours. The 1860 Days Committee is a loosely organized group, and creativity is the group’s best asset. The committee, plus so many others, individuals and businesses alike, find a way to get it done, often with very limited resources.*
20 years - July 17, 2003
John Rugg is the last active member of the Idaho Army National Guard 116th Engineering Battalion, a battalion that spent 18 months in Vietnam. Of the original members who went over from Orofino, Rugg is the last to continue active service.
Rugg was born and raised in Orofino and graduated from Orofino High School. He was then mobilized in 1968 as a member of the 116th Engineering Battalion to serve in Vietnam.
Rugg has remained a member of the Active Guard Reserve in that same battalion, with 34 years of military service to date.*
30 years - July 15, 1993
Orofino Chamber of Commerce has announced that the sixth annual “Dworshak Lake Hydro Days” outboard races have been canceled this year due to uncertainty over the pool level caused by the proposed drawdown of Dworshak Reservoir.*
40 years - July 14, 1983
Dworshak Log Haulers use of the 53-mile long pool for navigation moved into high gear this week with the first load of logs being transported Wednesday to the Potlatch Mill at Lewiston.
Pending completion of installation of a $64,000 stop light at the intersection of the “A” Road and State Highway 7, flagmen were authorized by the Corps as a safety measure at the blind intersection at the east end of the Ahsahka highway bridge.
The truck-activated stop light will halt traffic on the highway when a load of logs comes off the hill*
50 years - July 19, 1973
Barney’s was out of gas most of two days this week, and other Riverside stations are mostly on a six-day week schedule, hoping that shorter hours will tide them through to Aug. 1.
Texaco, Standard, Mobil, and other bulk plant operators, report heavy demand pushing hard against 1972 based quotas to cause end of the month shortage possibilities for their outlets. Gasoline Petroleum dealers pointed out that consumers can save gas by driving slower, planning trips to avoid repetitive use of the car and carpooling.*
60 years - July 18, 1963
Bert McGinnis, state patrolman, reports that a driver with a revoked license made a futile attempt to blame an accident on a fictitious twin brother.
Franklin Freeman, 27, of Orofino, was involved in an accident at Ahsahka Saturday afternoon and being clad only in swimming trunks was told to report to the sheriff’s office with his driver’s license. When he failed to show he was found by city police and then told McGinnis he hadn’t been in an accident and that it was instead his twin brother. Freeman changed his story after he apparently decided he couldn’t produce his likeness to McGinnis.*
70 years - July 16, 1953
Orofino City Council moved into several new fields of endeavor Monday night with at least one new milestone recorded in the growth of the municipality.
Action was approved for the installation of the city’s first 4-way three light traffic signal to regulate the flow of traffic at the Johnson-Michigan avenue intersection. The stop and go light will be in use during noon and evening hours when traffic piles up trying to get off Johnson Avenue. Caars will be permitted to turn right against the red light when there is no obstructing pedestrian or car traffic.*
80 years - July 15, 1943
Seeking to comply with the new Idaho law permitting women to serve on juries, Clearwater County Commissioners this week shaped plans for remodeling of the courthouse to provide facilities for such an eventuality. Court records show that juries have been held overnight in consideration of cases however, at extremely rare intervals.
The new remodeling plan would move the present jail and sheriff’s office to the basement of the courthouse, transfer the county attorney’s office to the present probate court room and shift the probate judge to the sheriff’s office end of the building in order to construct additional vault facilities for probate records. Women’s and juvenile jail facilities may be provided if the plan is achieved.*
90 years - July 14, 1933
As an aftermath to the placing of Pierce “off limits” to Civilian Conservation Corps workers in Clearwater County by Colonel Wm. Alfonte, district commander at Lewiston, and a visit to Orofino by Pierce businessmen when cooperation from state and federal authorities was asked by County Attorney Paul Hyatt and the county commissioners, raids were made in Pierce and vicinity Saturday night and Sunday morning by county, state and federal officers which caught 17 persons on various charges, ranging from automobile license violations to liquor selling.*
100 years - July 20, 1923
All old bandsmen of Orofino and vicinity are requested to meet at the Mix-Walrath Realty Company’s office next Monday night at 8. At this meeting the proposition of getting together to practice for an appearance at the fair will be discussed.
Arrangements are being made by the executive committee of the fair to secure an instructor several weeks before the fair opens, in order to drill the musicians for the event. It is now planned to get those interested together for practice so they may be as far advanced as possible before the arrival of the instructor. Eleven or twelve old musicians reside in Orofino and all are requested to come to the meeting. Those not having instruments will not be excused on such grounds.*
