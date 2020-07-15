10 years – July 15, 2010
Between Oct. 8, 2009 and July 7, 2010, 50 parking citations have been issued. This is an average of approximately five a month. Unpaid traffic tickets, which are also state violations, may be issued state citations with enhanced fines and allowing for possible suspension of a driver’s license if applicable. *
Darrel Olson, a fourth- generation area resident of Clearwater County, recently played on the bronze medal winning basketball team from Spokane in the 65-69 age division in the Pan American Senior Games held in Springfield, OR.
At 69, Olson was the oldest member of his team and led the team in scoring 14 points a game. This matched his points per game average as a high school senior for the Maniacs on the 1959 team. *
20 years – July 20, 2000
The Orofino Merchants American Legion Baseball Team had a 29 game winning streak to their credit before errors sealed their string with a loss to St. Maries, 9-8 in a game at St. Maries. *
Thanks to a large appreciative crowd, a number of excellent musicians and a group of ladies calling themselves the “Boulder Creek Babes”, the June campout was no doubt one of the most enjoyable campouts yet!
Somewhere between 150 and 200 people were in attendance, with 25 to 30 musicians present. Ralph and Ella Haley were each presented with 20th anniversary T-shirts commemorating the 20th year of the jam session campouts.
Ralph announced this next campout will be their last as hosts. He and his wife, Ella started them 20 years ago and have put them on twice a year since. *
30 years – July 19, 1990
Sport anglers in northern Idaho took home nearly 1,000 chinook salmon during a May /June sport fishing season. *
Orofino’s Second Annual Mid-Summer Cruz festivities got underway Friday night at the city park with wheelbarrow races, car races, jalopy races and lawn chair drive-in movies. It was quite a sight, as 214 antique, classic, old and new vehicles ‘cruzed’ the streets of Orofino Saturday evening. Coming to Orofino from all over the northwest the colorful and decorative machines were great crowd pleasers. *
40 years – July 17, 1980
The second of two long green vinyl curtains was being lowered down the front of Dworshak Dam with divers penetrating below the initial 160 feet of fabric installed 10 days ago.
Success in reducing the water flow through to the dam interior from 7200 to 6600 gallons a minute brought the decision to attempt to cover anothersection of the 236-foot long crack.
Water has been spewing into the dam’s main galleries for about a month. *
When Darold Kludt launched his 22 foot aluminum boat at the Dworshak Marina at dusk, he didn’t think it would be the last time he would see it.
Kludt, who says he apparently forgot to put the plug in, was surprised when his boat could not be found when he returned.
With help from the Corps of Engineers the boat has been located in 185 feet of water and Kludt says it is not financially feasible to dive for it. The boat is the old “Ponderosa” used for many years on the Potlatch Corporation log drive. *
50 years July 16, 1970
Married students at Orofino High School will now be eligible for honors in curricular activities resulting from a decision made by Joint School District No. 171 Board of Trustees. Previous to this, married students had been denied these honors.
The policy on extra-curricular activities by married students will remain the same as in the past. *
Applications for building permits in Orofino during the first six months of the year amounted to $506,610. The largest single permit was for $140,500 for construction of six single classrooms at Orofino Elementary.
Washington Water Power’s permit for building of their new building was second largest at an estimated cost of $140,000. Construction permit for building of the new shop at OHS was for $100,000 and a permit was issued for building of five single story homes in Riverside at an estimated cost of $75,000. *
60 years – July 21, 1960
Fire havoc struck tinder dry forest regions as a severe lightning storm flashed and rumbled across a wide area. Scores of fires, most of them small, were being fought and all concerned were keeping their fingers crossed that another storm would not hit the area as the heat wave continues. *
For the third straight week the mercury soared to set new high temperatures for the year. the 105 mark if last week was beaten two times this week as 106 was recorded on Sunday and then 108 the following day. *
70 years – July 20, 1950
The FBI building and the machinery for catching criminals in Washington D.C. was what most impressed Harry Walrath who returned from the Boy Scout Jamboree in Valley Forge, Pa.
After a bumpy train ride the 450 boy Scouts who attended the Jamboree were taken on a tour of Washington, D. C., where they saw all government buildings, many monuments, and the President of the United States.
One of the features of the trip that Orofino’s only delegate liked best was the seven mile walking tour the boys took every day during which they viewed all the historic sites around Valley Forge. Of special interest to Harry was Washington’s headquarters that was “just the way he left it.”
The 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. T. M. Walrath reported that he was slightly disappointed when they could not see Mr. Truman give his welcome address because of the truck-load of newsreel cameras directly in front of the president, but seeing General Eisenhower partially made up for it. *
80 years – July 18, 1940
Rain and prompt work of about 900 men combined to put all but a few of about 100 fires set during the week in the Clearwater National Forest under control yesterday, according to Supervisor L. F. Jefferson.
Though a new storm set 13 fires in the Kelley Creek district, one in the Musselshell district, and several in the Bungalow district, a rain that accompanied it helped firefighters immensely in the Canyon and Bungalow districts to put out fires started over the weekend. *
A combination tire shop and service station at the corner of A street and College avenue will be opened for business, said W. A. Mielke, proprietor. *
90 years – July 18, 1930
A new law which will be of interest and possible benefit to many veterans of the World War in this section has just been announced.
Veterans of the World War may now apply for disability allowance under legislation recently passed by Congress. *
At the regular meeting of city council, the Fire Chief was instructed to move the electric fire siren and the bell from the old station across Orofino Creek to the new city hall on First Avenue, where the truck and other equipment were moved some time ago.
It is also the plan to move the hose cart, now housed on the school grounds and known as Fire Station No. 2, to a point on Johnson avenue hill, near the residence of U. G. Worden, in order that there be hose on the south side of the creek. *
