10 years–Feb.4, 2010
Six year old, Isaac Stevenson, of Orofino, had a successful bake sale Saturday. When he saw children (on television) suffering in Haiti, he wanted to do something for them. He emptied the contents of his piggy bank, a little more than $4 and gave what he had. His parents, Robert and Sabrina, decided to help him by holding a bake sale.
Another little girl, Cheyenne (last name unknown) brought Isaac all the money she had out of her piggy bank, $10.36, to help the kids in Haiti.
Late in the afternoon, a man stopped by, asking Isaac how much it cost for a loaf of bread. Isaac told him $2. The man asked Isaac if his goal was to make $100. Isaac said, “Yes.” The man handed him a $100 bill and said, “Your goal is met.”
Isaac’s mother said, “These were only a few of the angels the Lord sent out on Saturday.” All total, Isaac raised $459.36 which will be distributed to Haiti through funds handled by the Cream Ridge United Brethren Church. *
20 years–Feb. 3, 2000
Twelve young ladies are competing for the title of Orofino Jr. Miss. They are Elizabeth Burch, Candice Copeland, Kelsey Curtis, Darby Hester, Celina Lange, Amy Larson, Krisandra Lott, Katie Moore, Katie Ponozzo, Stacy Ray, Rainy Richardson and Sarah Spaulding. Junior Miss is open to any Orofino girl with junior class standing.
The program is dedicated to helping young women develop a greater sense of self-confidence and poise. The girls compete in a variety of categories including academics, fitness, creative and performing arts and are interviewed by a panel of judges. Scholarships are awarded for each of the six areas and for the Jr. Miss recipient and the first alternate. *
30 years–Feb. 1, 1990
Magistrate Judge Ralph Haley said that on January 15, 1990 a new law took effect, which says:
Any minor under eighteen (18) years of age who is found guilty of any offense involving the possession, use, procurement, attempted procurement or dispensing of any beer, wine or other alcoholic beverage shall, in addition to other fines, receive jail time, etc., have their driver’s license suspended for a minimum of ninety (90) days for a first offense and minimum of one (1) year for any subsequent offenses.
This means the courts must suspend your driving privileges if you are convicted of such an offense.
Haley also stated that this law will be enforced by the courts. *
40 years–Jan. 31, 1980
Kiwanis Student of the Month for January is DeAnn Arnholtz. DeAnn, chosen for her scholastic ability and citizenship, was born March 5, 1962 in Nampa, ID.
She is the daughter of Mrs. Sid (Ruth) Brown and Fred Arnholtz, of Orofino and has a brother, Mike, a sophomore at O.H.S. and a sister, Mrs. Bill (Sharon) Crutcher, Boise.
In her spare time DeAnn keeps busy. Besides holding a part-time job at the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery, she teaches Sunday School at the Orofino Church of the Nazarene, snow and water skis, and enjoys cooking and sewing. *
50 years–Jan. 22, 1970
Lonnie Williams, executive director of the Clearwater Economic Development Association, was in Seattle Wednesday to meet with EDA officials to apply for a grant and loan for development of a proposed tourism center. Site of the center would be two miles east of Orofino, along Highway 12, on Nez Perce property, and would be owned and operated by the tribe.
Irwin Watters and Alan Slickpoo, representing the Nez Perce Tribe, accompanied Williams to Seattle. A recent feasibility study indicated chances of the venture to succeed were very favorable. If the center is developed as now proposed it would employ 100.
They are applying for $1,175,000 in EDA funds, 50% as a grant and 50% as a loan. *
60 years–Feb. 4, 1960
Applications for work, and claims for unemployment insurance in Clearwater County so far through this winter have been the lowest since WWII, according to E. Stanley Pearce, Manager of the Employment Security Office at Orofino. Colder weather allowing logging on frozen ground, and an upswing in demands for lumber are credited with the change from normal.
Peak load for unemployment claims is normally in February to March, when the loggers are off because of soft logging conditions, and some mills are still shut down. *
70 years–Feb. 2, 1950
Governmental reorganization drew widely divergent opinions at a town meeting Monday night under sponsorship of Orofino Senior and Junior Chambers of Commerce.
Reports of two interim committees of the legislature were delved into but general consensus of the groups was that not sufficient time had elapsed to consider all the proposals suggested and the ultimate results would be doubtful.
Local business men did go on record favoring the retention of the elective system for state officials rather than to have them named by the governor. One exception listed was the state superintendent of schools, who the group thought should be named by the state board of education.
Proposals for the state becoming a self-insurer on its state owned buildings was discussed, with T. M. Walrath speaking in opposition to the plan as another step toward socialism. Substantial saving in revenue were cited as reason for the proposal in the interim report. The group tabled discussion of the plan without any recommendations.
Also tabled was discussion on judiciary consolidation plans, although most persons felt that the proposals suggested in the interim committee report would merely transfer the cost of the courts from the taxpayers as a whole to the litigants involved in an action. Elimination of justice courts was deemed feasible in many counties nor wiping out present judicial district boundaries in northern Idaho. *
80 years-Feb. 2, 1940
The city installed two new stop signs at the corner of College and Main avenues Tuesday, and a “no parking” in front of W. A. Shaw’s undertaking establishment. Some stop signs, which had wooden posts, were transferred to 2-inch metal posts and some of the signs, themselves badly battered or antiquated in design, were replaced. *
Some time Tuesday night a rock and mud slide 80 feet long and 25 feet deep blocked the east end of the Camas Prairie Railway tunnel a mile above Orofino. Harry Freeman, depot agent, said. A ditcher and bulldozer were working to remove the debris all day yesterday and it was thought they would have it cleaned up some time today. *
90 years–Jan. 31, 1930
At 11:00 a.m. Friday the fire station called firemen to duty and a large bunch gathered at the station. Before a start was made however the report came in that the fire was out. Investigation revealed the fact that the threatened fire was in the rear of the Piggy Wiggly Store where it was caused by wire manipulation in the Lingo & Miller Store next door. *
