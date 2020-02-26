10 years–March 4, 2010
Seventy-five percent of Clearwater County residents have embraced the task of recycling their waste, by doing so they have diverted 482.88 tons from the mainstream. These figures are reflective of cardboard, newspaper, magazines, aluminum cans, tin cans, and metal.
Another way to look at this is by pounds, 965,760 pounds to be exact. The tipping fee alone on this much waste would have cost the county $11,468.40. This amount does not include the haul fee. We did not ship 19 loads of waste because the 75 % of individuals that took the time to sort their waste. Kudos to all of you and thank you. *
20 years–March 2, 2000
Clearwater Resource Coalition is calling on local citizens to become involved with the “Shovel Brigade” to make a statement about public lands management policies, especially those administered by the U. S. Forest Service.
CRC is encouraging people to attach a “special” shovel to their truck, pick-up, car, ATV or any vehicle they drive. This will be a permanent statement for all the natural resource issues that are impacting people. According to Julie Irby, CRC secretary, this is a way to make a statement without the need to write letters or speak in public. The “special” shovels will be a way to protest further. Imagine the conversations that will be started by displaying a shovel on a vehicle. *
30 years–March 1, 1990
Robert Donohue, superintendent of District #171 stated school enrollment was at 1677, down 23 students but the needs of students continues and a special override levy will be proposed in April. He noted that 70% of the general fund budget for the district comes from state funds and 30% from property tax. Savings in expenditures has been done through reducing administrative staff, eliminating the central warehouse and a reduction in staff. *
40 years–Feb. 28, 1980
The Idaho House of Representatives voted Friday by 58 to 11to transfer women inmates from their temporary location near Cottonwood to building at State Hospital North. House Bill 492 now is in the Senate where it will be considered by a committee, before moving to a vote of the full Senate. It would then be considered by Governor John Evans if it passes the Senate.
Proponents of the move to Orofino cited economics saying structures at Orofino can be remodeled to accommodate the female criminals with $450,000 allocated last year, while the Boise alternative would cost at least $1.5 more. *
50 years–Feb. 26, 1970
Postmaster Melvin Snook stated he received the following for the benefit of postal customers:
Up to the present, rural and star delivery could not be extended to families living within ½ mile of this post office.
To improve the postal service, the post office department has announced that a rural mail delivery service may not be extended to customers living ¼ mile or more from this post office.
To qualify for service, at least three families must be serviced for each additional 2 miles travelled by the carrier and at least 50% of the families of the area must accept delivery. *
60 years–March 3, 1960
Hemlock Butte now has a total of seven and one-half feet of snow according to the SCS measurement taken Tuesday by Clarence Archer, Soil Conservation Service technician and Charles Brocks and Slim Woffenden of the U. S. Forest Service.
The snow depth is one and one half feet more than six feet measured Feb. 1, Archer comments.
He reports that the present snow contains 29 1/2 inches of water. The men found the trip to the butte, 15 miles east of Pierce, cold and windy and the maximum temperature at the site was 10 above zero. The snow was light fluffy and the last mile to the butte had to be covered by snowshoes. *
70 years–March 2, 1950
At the Ahsahka health club the following demonstrations were held:
Carol Geidl, a good supper; Barbara Beck, wrong way to mend; Lorna Dodge, a good breakfast; Cecilia Shubert, how to shampoo hair; and Esther Schubert, how to wash the hands.
Plans were made for demonstration on the digestive system at the next meeting Feb. 22. Reporter, Barbara Beck. *
Members of the Orofino Rifle & Pistol club met with the Big Canyon Rifle & Pistol club at Peck Tuesday night for a dual match. Shooting from four positions, the Orofino club was outscored 925 to 912. The scores have no bearing on the Inland Empire rifle tournament. *
80 years-Feb. 29, 1940
The Division of Public Assistance Surplus Commodity distribution for the month of Feb. in Clearwater County, according to r. W. Pearce, county supervisor, amounted to 9.9 tons of food stuff.
There were 325 relief families served which totaled 1102 persons. Twenty-seven school lunch projects were furnished commodities which served daily lunches to 952 school children.
The clothing commodity distribution consisted of 20 women’s dresses, 10 gowns, 3 slips, 1 undergarment. Eleven children’s dresses, 1 overall, three sleep layettes. Eleven trousers, 25 shirts for men and boys. Eight pillow cases and six sheets. *
90 years–Feb. 28, 1930
Friday of last week, Feb. 21, County Auditor Joseph Kauffman issued a marriage license to D. L. McKenney of Humiston, OR and Alice Briggs of Freewater, OR. *
Indoor baseball games were postponed last week on account of the Commercial club meeting and other activities and there will be two sets played this week. Tonight (Thursday) at 7:30, the Flaig Yellow Pines and the Knapp White Pines will play., followed by the Jack Pines and the Bull Pines. Two games will also be played Friday night. *
