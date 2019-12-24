10 years – Dec. 17, 2019
Idaho Office of Energy Resources (IER) has awarded a $140,000 grant to Clearwater County to study the feasibility of building a woody biomass plant adjacent to the Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino. It would sell power to the grid and use excess steam to hear the prison which is already set up to utilize steam.
Chris St. Germaine of Clearwater County Economic Development (CEDA) said that it would give a boost to the local timber industry and private landowners by providing another market for wood based products. Such plants are usually located adjacent to schools, prisons, mills, hospitals, and other large facilities enabling them to utilize the excess energy. By Alannah Allbrett *
20 years – Dec. 23, 1999
Idaho Transportation Board has approved an application from the Pierce Chamber of Commerce to add Idaho Highway 11 to the state’s “scenic byway” system.
The route from Greer up through Weippe and Pierce to Headquarters will be highlighted in various guides for tourists and visitors and will be designated on the next state map as the “Gold Rush Historic Byway.” *
30 years – Dec. 28, 1989
Kelly Bartman has been chosen Princess for the 1990 Lewiston Roundup. She is the daughter of Emmett and Janice Bartman, Peck.
She has been competing in O-Mok-Sees for many years. Last year, Kelly, went to national o-mok-see finals in the Midwest. She rides two quarter horses also, both trained by her father. *
40 years – Dec. 27, 1979
Orofino moved into seven digit dialing for local calls after completing its Extended Area Calling System to neighborhood towns. The Telephone Company completed a $1.5 Million project to modernize the system in Clearwater County including addition to the main phone building state of construction of a new Telephone Store by Dennis Thompson on Main Avenue. *
50 years –Dec. 25, 1969
To The Editor: In the spirit of the Christmas season we feel that this is an appropriate time to do something all too often forgotten.
On behalf of the Associated Students of the University of Idaho we wish to thank the taxpayers of the state for their continuous support for higher education. Often in the clamor for greater funding, it is forgotten that all we now possess is due to the belief of the citizens of Idaho in higher education.
Our sincere gratitude goes to the State Board of Education, and the presidents of all the colleges and universities in the state and especially our own president, Dr, Ernest Hartung.
A “Very Merry Christmas” to all of you from all of us.
Jim Willms-ASUI President; Jim McFarland-IFC President; Ken Watts-RHA President; Linda Eskeberg-President of Panfellenic *
60 years –Dec. 17, 1959
Two days before winter it was, and already claims for the first buttercup were forthcoming.
Mrs, Norma Pomeroy, local school bus driver, brought in buttercups Monday and both blooms continued to survive this week despite the pre-season atmosphere of hustle and bustle at the Tribune office. She found them in her front yard on Wells Bench. *
70 years – Dec. 15, 1949
The origin of the yuletide custom of kissing under the mistletoe is shrouded with some uncertainty, but it is believed that the original practice was symbolical with assurance that never again would the mistletoe be used as an instrument of evil, as it was in Scandinavian mythology.
The Norsemen believe that Balder, the god who personified the sun, was disliked by Loki, god of mischief. According to the legend, Loki planned to destroy Balder, but Friggs, Balder’s mother obtained a promise from all living things that they would not harm Balder. But she forgot to extract such a promise from the mistletoe.
Knowing this, Loki made an arrow from the mistletoe and gave it to Balder’s blind brother, Hoder, and told him how to use it. The occasion was demonstration that all things so loved Balder that nothing could harm him. Hoder did not know the mistletoe would prove a lethal weapon.
The arrow killed Balder. Friggs, Odin, chief of all the gods, that every living thing would weep for Balder, he would be restored to life. Friggs had everyone weep for Balder but Loki. Disguised as an old witch, he declined to weep.
As a result, Odin permitted Balder six months of life and six month of death, which explained the summer and winter seasons to the old Norsemen. Friggs was given of the mistletoe so it would never again bring sorrow. *
80 years –Dec. 8, 1939
Ordinance No. 202 authorizes imprisonment and hard labor, for persons convicted of violation of city ordinances when they fail to pay fines, or fines and costs, which are to be worked out on the streets and other improvement work at the rate of $1.50 per day. This ordinance also repeals Ordinance No. 3, passed in February, 1906, relating to similar matters.
No. 206 repeals Ordinance No. 4 which went into effect in February, 1906. No. 4 pertained to the regulations set up then for the handling of the intoxicating liquor traffic. It was so antiquated it ceased to have any meaning today. *
90 years – Dec. 27, 1929
Nearly 46,000 acres of land in Latah and Clearwater counties will be set aside as the first reforestation area under Idaho’s new law, it was decided at the state co-operative board of forestry in session here Monday afternoon and evening. The meeting was presided over by Governor H. C. Baldridge.
Decision to declare the property a reforestation area was arrived at after extended examination by W. D. Gillis, attorney-general. Petition for the hearing was filed by the Potlatch Lumber Company owner of the land, and W. D. Humiston, assistant general manager, represented the company before the board.
The new reforestation area consists of 32,408.51 acres in Latah county, near Bovill and 13,001.31 acres in the Elk River section of Clearwater County. *
