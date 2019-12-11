10 years – Dec. 10, 2009
After discussion a motion was made at Tuesday night’s Orofino City Council meeting to go forward with the purchase of land belonging to the railroad, adjacent to the Clearwater River.
This parcel purchase, valued at $50,000 plus and adjacent strip valued at $25,000, would be offered by the City of Orofino with plans to build the new water plant. *
20 years – Dec. 9, 1999
School District #171 has been given approval by board members to investigate year-around schools. Public meetings will be held on the issue possibly after January.
This district would be the first in north central Idaho to begin offering elementary school classes on a year-round basis. This would include schools in Orofino, Cavendish, Grangemont, Peck, Weippe and Pierce.
If implemented the plan would minimize the time teachers must spend reviewing the previous year’s work because of the shortened breaks and allowing students to cover more material. *
30 years – Dec. 14, 1989
State Senator Marguerite McLaughlin (D-Orofino) has been elected assistant floor leader of the 19-member Idaho Senate minority.
McLaughlin, who has served four terms in the Senate and is a former two term House member, was elected Monday to the position, which had been vacated earlier in the year by Sen. Gail E. Bray, D-Boise. Bray resigned to spend more time with her family. *
40 years – Dec. 13, 1979
General Telephone phase of a $1.5 million electronic computer controlled switching system conversion which will take place Saturday night at 11:01 p.m. in Orofino.
“The Vidar is an electronic digital switch capable of handling many more calls than the electromechanical equipment which has been in use to this time,” said Doug Shepherd, Orofino Exchange Manager.
“Not only can it process a greater number of calls, it can also do the work more efficiently than the older machine.”*
50 years –Dec. 11, 1969
The 1969 property tax bill Clearwater County property owners will be paying is $116,991 higher than in 1968.
The total 1969 tax charge in Clearwater County is $1,120,328.95 and comperes with the 1968 charge of $1,003,337. Of this year’s taxes, $194,534.17 is on utilities, and $59,492 is on personal property.
Orofino city taxes are up $4,997 over 1968. The city tax roll totals $65,486.18, while in 1968 the Orofino tax was $60,489.49, according to Mary Avery, city clerk. *
60 years –Dec. 3 1959
Orofino Post Office will remain open for public service until 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 announces Melvin J. Snook postmaster.
Deadline for mailing the rest of the Christmas season will be about 3:15 p.m., with business firms asked to make mailing earlier and at least twice each day. *
70 years – Dec. 8, 1949
Mrs. Dawn McCarthy, teacher of voice, piano and accordion, will open a studio in the Curtis Building in Orofino Dec. 20.
Mrs. McCarthy is well known in music circles in this area and in California, where for several years she taught adult music classes and gave private lessons.
Mrs. McCarthy has also been a concert singer and has had operatic experience, however, she feels that teaching is her real field. *
80 years –Dec. 8, 1939
The Orofino Lions Club will be organized tonight (Thursday) following a dinner at the Helgeson Hotel at 7 o’clock, it was announced yesterday by Clarence P. Manion, a special representative of the Lions International, who solicited and signed up about 25 new members here last week and this.
It is expected the Lewiston and Grangeville Lions Clubs will have delegations here. The local members will elect officers and set up the necessary committees to begin functioning. *
90 years–Dec. 13, 1929
This week the Rex Theatre is taking on still another improvement, this is a new velvet carpet in the vestibule, the box office, the stairway and the balcony. Carpet for the aisles down stairs had been previously placed. The new carpet is a very expensive fabric and is being laid over ½ inch thick “ozite,” a preparation of a felt-pike substance which provides a cushion effect.
It is constructed under 30,000 pounds pressure and will retain its elasticity for years and is treated against all insect pests. All in all Mr. Miller has made a great many major improvements in his theatre during the past few months, more perhaps than many realize, and at a great expense, all in his effort to provide the best possible theater experience for his patrons. *
