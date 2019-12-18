10 years – Dec. 24, 2019
Ashley Frank, 7th grader student at Orofino Junior High, was named the first place district winner of the Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest held at the VFW District 2 luncheon in Lewiston, Saturday, Dec. 12. She is the daughter of Doug and Stephanie Frank and the granddaughter of Butch and Francine Finke. *
20 years – Dec. 16, 1999
Phyllis Bovey is very very thankful for the quick thinking and quick response of two young men who came to her rescue Saturday when her car went into a 30-foot pond near Hidden Village.
Justin Hollibaugh and Matthew Jones were splitting wood at Hollibaugh’s home a few blocks away when they heard a loud bang and splash. Hollibaugh also saw part of the guardrail fly into the air and water splash into the air. Figuring it was a wreck, they jumped into Hollibaugh’s pickup and went to the scene where they found Alvin L. Cutler on the side of the road.
Jones jumped into the water and Cutler directed Hollibuagh to grab a big rock before going in. The car was going down front first and Bovey had been unsuccessful in trying to get out.
About that time, Bovey was able to get out and the young men helped her to shore where Cutler assisted. *
30 years – Dec. 21, 1989
John Opresik, who has resided in Weippe since 1934, has donated 2/3 acres of land on the Weippe Prairie to the Weippe Centennial Committee.
A marker will be put on the site designating it as where Lewis and Clark met with the Nez Perce Indians during the Lewis Clark Expedition in the early 1800’s.
Oprssik, Ralph Space and historians met 30 years ago at the site with a Nez Perce Indian leader, Corbett Lawyer, and determined this was the former Nez Perce campground where tribe members met with Lewis and Clark. *
40 years – Dec. 20, 1979
Alda McIver, a life-long resident of the area, was born at Teakean, graduated from Orofino High School and N.I.C.E., Lewiston from the then two-year program.
All her teaching experience has been with what is now Jt. School Dist. 171. This experience includes one year each at: (old) Teakean Elementary, Grades 1-8, Orofino Elementary 4th grade, 3rd grade and 2 years at (old) Cavendish Elementary, Grades 1-8, then retired to help raise a family on the farm at Cavendish-Southwick.
During that time she taught one year at Cavendish-Teakean School, in the Upper Room, following the terminal illness of the regular teacher.
Her philosophy: Take each student from where they are to the best that they can be! *
50 years –Dec. 18, 1969
Mike Estes, 17-year-old junior at Timberline High School, has accepted an invitation from Mr. and Mrs. Warren Brandon of San Francisco to spend the Christmas holiday with them. It will be a combination pleasure-work vacation as he will study art under the supervision of Brandon, an internationally known artist listed in “America Who is Who in Art.”
Young Estes, son of Mrs. Beth Estes of Weippe, will leave Dec. 26 and return Jan. 4. *
60 years – Dec. 17, 1959
Lewiston social security office reports that many housewives are not reporting household help for social security purposes.
“As little as $4 per week in cash earnings totals more than $50 a quarter and should be reported,” Manager Nusbaum says.
Proper reporting establishes social security credit for retirement, survivors, and disability insurance benefits for the household worker and her dependents. *
70 years – Dec. 15, 1949
Building of the last of 10 90-foot poles at the city park Thursday for the lighting of the ball field has prompted Roy Johnson, chairman of the lighting project committee of Junior chamber of commerce, to extend a word of thanks to the many persons and organizations who made the project possible.
“Everyone was most liberal and unselfish with his time and equipment,” Johnson said, “and in behalf of the Jaycees deserve a public vote of thanks.” *
80 years – Dec. 15, 1939
Girl’s taking home economics in Miss Lange’s classes spent Thursday afternoon at the State Hospital North. Object of their visit was the handiwork exhibit on display.
Miss Betty Hall, university student teacher, accompanied the girls on the trip. The girls were served tea after viewing the pieces of work done by the patients.
While at the hospital the class was shown through the entire institution, a trip that very few had ever experienced. *
90 years – Dec. 20, 1929
On Saturday morning the application of Laz Obradovich for final citizenship papers was granted after he and his two witnesses were examined by Judge Hodge. Mr. Obradovich lives near the Jack Crapp place on the south side of the river.
He had as witnesses Mr. Crabb and Austin Luttropp. He is a native of Servia and has lived in the United States for several years. *
During the morning service hour Sunday the M. E. Church was threatened with a serious loss by fire. The blaze started in the small back room in the opposite corner from the stove among some Christmas tree ornaments and litter and was probably spontaneous combustion.
The blaze ran up the wall paper and to the ceiling but was quickly put out by a garden hose before the city department arrived and there was but slight damage. *
