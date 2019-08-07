10 years –Aug. 6, 2009
John Werner writes: My mother Vera Bryant Werner who grew up at the SE corner of Riverside and Tamarac St. said it was never really Jingle Town, but Jingo Town, named, she said, for a fellow named “Jingo” Johnson.
Maybe someone can chime in on this. There was also a man named Charles “Ginpole” Johnson, who was the grandfather of Charles Roy and Jimmy Johnson, sons of Roy and Ruth. He was credited with devising the “ginpole jammer” a portable rig for moving and loading logs.
Don’t know if “Jingo” and “Ginpole” were one and the same, or not. Doubtful. Somehow over the years it became Jingle Town. Maybe this will elicit more memories. *
20 years –Aug. 5, 1999
The Idaho Transportation Department has received a lot of public support for a bicycle trail that would follow the Clearwater River through Orofino, according to James F. Carpenter, transportation department engineer for Region 2.
The trail would run from the area of Pink House Hole on the west side of Orofino and follow U.S. Highway 12 through Orofino and extend slightly past the new bridge. *
30 years –July 27, 1989
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin reservoir drawdown operations at corps reservoirs. The drawdown are needed to meet the Columbia River Hydropower System’s firm power requirements.
“Because streamflow have been so unexpectedly low and the power demand is fairly constant, “said Brig. Gen. Pat M Stevens, IV, Corps Division Engineer, “we think this balancing operation is the best way to minimize adverse effects on reservoir levels. It allows for continued timber movement at Dworshak, and reduces recreation impacts.” *
40 years–Aug. 2, 1979
Alph Johnson will be parade marshal for the annual Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair. Theme of the event is ”Timber-Our Heritage.”’
Orofino Celebrations, Inc., members met last week to continue plans for Lumberjack Days. Jim Bessent will be announcer for the Sunday free logging finals show again this year. *
50 years–Aug. 8, 1969
A six-mile road being built by private interests will carve 15 miles of travel from the Grangemont area to Hollywood north of Pierce.
Two miles for the road have been installed with construction cost being about $30,000- exclusive of rock.
It is said the road is necessary for a faster route to the Orofino area because of the increased traffic on Greer Grade. The route will shorten the trip from 50 to 35 miles. It will be an aid to recreationists getting into back country. *
60 years–Aug. 6, 1959
Sheriff Fred Pomeroy said the FBI report on the skull found last month at Elk River was probably from a white man age 40 to 50 with death occurring within the past five years.
Sheriff Pomeroy said the recent period attributed to the death was perplexing, since he has known of no one missing during the past five years. *
70 years–Aug. 4, 1949
A black rattlesnake “at least three feet long” was killed about five miles up Big Canyon Creek out of Peck on Saturday afternoon by Wallace Rugg and Julian Dahl. The snake was lying two feet from the trail in the shade of a tree when spotted by the fishermen, who knocked off most of his rattlers with a rock while disposing of him.
Dahl and Rugg killed a rattler within a few hundred feet of the same spot a year ago. Fishing was poor. *
80 years–Aug. 4, 1939
A crew of 10 men started a project Tuesday to build a road from Kelly Creek Ranger Station to Cayuse landing field. The clearing for this job had been done previously. Another crew from the Lolo forest, under Foreman Rambow is working at the end of the Lolo-Toboggan lookout, and will construct a portion of the road meeting with the crew from Kelly Creek.
The total project is 17 miles. It is expected to be finished this fall. The machinery has recently been hauled in.
The road when completed, will be a very important link in the forest movement of crews in that area and will make the landing field accessible by truck. A sum of $ 23,000 is appropriated for this project. *
90 years–Aug. 2, 1929
A visit to Headquarters last Friday revealed the fact that Wm. Chilton of Orofino, former cook at Camp C is now head cook at the Mathies eating house in Headquarters, and as soon as a new oven can be installed at that establishment Bill will become the baker for the camp.
Some improvements besides the bakery are to be added there. Additional dining room space for about 150 men will be built on the building in preparation for large winter logging operations in Headquarters which will probably start about October 1. Bill is now cooking for 160 men.
