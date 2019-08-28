10 years –Aug. 27, 2009
At the regular Orofino City Council meeting Aug. 25 a public hearing was held in regard to Ordinance 761, which governs usage of three city parks. The ordinance places restrictions on hours of usage (a 10 p.m. closure), restricts skateboard usage, and allows for penalties and set fines for infractions and violations.
Comments ranged from skateboarding is a sport, a form of transportation, a hobby, keeps kids out of trouble, and provides exercise.
In opposition, it was said, youth who congregate are often hostile, destructive, detract from tourist attraction of Orofino and hinder other users of the river and park system. The issue of bad language and antagonistic behavior was brought up.
The Mayor stressed that safety is the primary issue along with the increase in vandalism…”Vandalism is addressed to the community at large,” he said, “not singling out skateboarders.”
20 years –Aug. 26, 1999
Can North Central Idaho turn its natural resource fortunes around by making more from less?
“This is exactly what we need to stabilize out economy, “ according to Paul Land, chamber President. “We have the resources, we just have to squeeze more out of them” “The same amount of wood that might support a handful of sawmill jobs, might support up to 100 families manufacturing value-added products such as furniture,” adds Malcolm Dell, Wood net executive coordinator.
“We are seeing a much greater interest in making non-tradition of value-added products from the local forest industry.”
30 years –Aug. 24, 1989
The dedication of Dworshak State Park was a dream come true of Idaho Sen. Marguerite McLaughlin who thanked all who helped in leading the state to accept Freeman Creek Campgroud and Three Meadows Group Camp into the state park system.
Idaho Governor Cecil D. Andrus promised to help turn up the thermostat for a heat wave to U. S. Army Engineers officials to pave the final five miles of the access road leading to the new state park.
By Harriet L Reece *
40 years–Aug. 30, 1979
Thunderstorm activity brought 81 fire reports to Clearwater National Forest between Monday and Tuesday night and two more were reported Wednesday morning according to Robert Adams,
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association reported 37 fires since the first storms and 18 of these were reported since lighting storms. John Schultz of the office said they are still picking up a few lightning hold-overs. The fires were all smaller than one-fourth acre and are all controlled. Schultz said they were pretty well distributed over the C-PTPA protection area. *
50 years–Aug. 28, 1969
The Dworshak National Fish Hatchery at Ahsahka was dedicated by state and federal government dignitaries, with a crowd of approximately 400 people on hand for the ceremonies.
Dr. Leslie Glasgow, Washington D.C., assistant secretary for fish and wildlife of the Department of Interior, was keynote speaker on the program, sponsored by the Idaho Wildlife Federation. “The Hatchery is the result of cooperative efforts of many people, but primarily personnel of the Corps of Engineers and the Federal and State fishery agencies, “he said. *
60 years–Aug. 27, 1959
Prospects for a king-size high and junior high school enrollment loomed here this week as advance registration climbed yesterday. The figure was 301, the largest pre-school sign up Principal Levon Chase has noted in his six years here.
Junior high figures were climbing too. Seventh graders already number 127, indicating a definite need for four class rooms. Some 83 eighth graders have signed up so far.
The senior class was the smallest with 59, juniors 70, sophomores 88, and freshmen 84. Chase expects approximately 330 or more high schoolers when classes start Monday and another -30 or so in the junior high. *
70 years–Aug. 25, 1949 Nineteen school personnel changes for the coming year were listed today by District 171 Supt. Don Fridley affecting most of Clearwater county. Only two vacancies still exist, one at Elk Creek and one intermediate teacher for Pierce, however, a music director for Weippe schools will be added to the staff if one can be obtained. *
80 years–Aug. 25, 1939
Portions of the Selway Game preserve will be open for a special hunt, Henry Wright, deputy game warden, said this week. Those wishing to take advantage of the hunt, should write the state game director, department of fish and game, Boise, Idaho, sending along with their application for a permit, their regular hunting license number and $1 cash. *
90 years–Aug. 30, 1929
Announcement was made Saturday by the Orofino Mercantile Company of an affiliation with a group of stores associated with Marshall Field & Company, which has the largest retail store in the world and owns and operates more than thirty mills and offices. While in with this group stores, the Mercantile will maintain its independent management and ownership as in the past, but at the same time benefits by the advantage of the tremendous buying power of the group of the Marshall Field & Company.
W. B. Kinne, manager of the local store, in commenting on the new move, said: “We want our customers to understand that this store is still independently owned, we are a part of the community—our business is here—our home is here and our profits will be re-invested here—just as in the past.”*
