10 years – Aug. 12, 2010
The eastbound lane of Arrow Bridge, near Lewiston will reopen Aug. 17, and then be closed approximately one week later. At that time the westbound lane will close to complete the bridge rehabilitation. Work is expected to take an additional 35 working days to complete, leading to a mid-October finish.
During the time when both lanes are open in late August, four ConocoPhillips drum loads moving from Lewiston to the Montana line will traverse the bridge. *
20 years – Aug. 10, 2000
Senator Marguerite McLaughlin, who is retiring after 20 years as State Senator, will be honored at the National Guard Armory in Orofino. *
Clearwater County Sheriff Nick Albers outlined some of the specific needs for emergency services during the upcoming Lewis and Clark Bicentennial.
Several million tourists with various interests and goals may be in the area to experience parts of the historic trek of Lewis and Clark during the years of the commemoration.
This will put extra pressure on emergency response services and community resources, not only in and around towns, but also in the backcountry. *
30 years – Aug. 9, 1990
Moonlight Madness will be held Friday, Aug. 10. A no hands spaghetti eating contest will be held during which the town’s celebrities will see who can eat the most spaghetti with their hands tied behind their backs.
The EMT’s dunking booth will be on Johnson Ave. with all the proceeds donated to the Clearwater Valley EMTs. Flashing blue light specials will be held at participating stores.
Moonlight Madness is an annual event sponsored by the Orofino Progressive Merchants. *
40 years – Aug. 14, 1980
Orofino City Councilmembers held second reading on two ordinances to increase water and sewer rates for extension of water lines to two areas, and adopted a budget resolution in a sometimes stormy council meeting that lasted for more than four hours. *
The little town of Weippe was bursting at the seams with the sudden impact of out-of-town people, tourists, and the returning cowboys and contestants for the Weippe Rodeo. The dance Saturday had an overflowing crowd. *
50 years – Aug. 13, 1970
Years ago in the old grange store, located in Orofino, where the Butler Apartments now stand, near Canada Hill, was a young man working his way to success. Today Wayne Pippenger is owner and manager of the beautiful and modern grocery facilities known in Orofino as the Glenwood IGA Foodliner.
Wayne started his career in the grocery business as a young employee at the grange. Soon he became manager of the grange and in 1945 purchased his own grocery store. It was a small corner store on Michigan Ave. purchased from J. J. Johnson. *
An eight hour strike against Dworshak Dam constuctors by the Teamsters Union was settled just in time to permit swingshift employees to return to their jobs.
DDC Manager J. L. Wixson had agreed to terminate practices under which men and materials had been hauled to the dam site by other than Teamster personnel. Jobs of 800 men would have been halted if picketing had continued. *
60 years – Aug. 11, 1960
The eyes of Idaho will be focused on Pierce this weekend as the historic Clearwater community marks the celebration of its first 100 years of history.
The centennial observance is a preface to Idaho’s territorial birthday which will mark its hundredth anniversary with statewide recognition in 1963. *
The county highway crew is working on a new structural steel bridge across Orofino creek near the Ben Bear residence. The old wooden bridge will remain in place during construction of the new bridge and a detour will not be necessary. *
70 years – Aug. 10, 1950
Smoke jumpers of the Pacific Northwest who have made history in fire protection during the past decade will be featured in a 20th Century Fox movie which will be filmed in Region I during the coming month.
An incident similar to the spectacular Mann Gulch fire that took the lives of a dozen smoke jumpers near Helena, Mont. Will be one of the dramatic events in the coming film. *
Food prices generally have shown increases here since the Korean war began. Most soda fountains are now selling milkshakes at 30 cents. Hamburger sandwiches also have jumped to 30 cents. Cigarettes in Orofino raised from 20 to 22 cents and as high as 25 cents in some stores. *
80 years – Aug. 8, 1940
Orofino’s new federal building, which will have cost an estimated $200,000 when completed, will be finished except for mural decorations and additional landscaping work next week.
Still remaining to be completed in the building are some painting work, window washing, and the in stallation of plumbing and heating fixtures. Installation of the elevator, which reaches to the top of the four-story building was completed Tuesday. *
The Bud Anderson Circus and Jungle Oddities troupe will pitch their tents early next Thursday morning at the fair grounds and be ready to open doors at 1 p.m. and again at 8 p.m., both Thursday and Friday.
Included in the troupe, is a large clown congress and a large menagerie that includes three baby elephants and five of the largest elephants in captivity. *
90 years – Aug. 8, 1930
The number of persons living in Clearwater County and usually working at a gainful occupation, who were reported on the unemployment schedule as without a job, (able to work and looking for a job) was 161. *
Local doctors report that there is a severe epidemic of whooping cough going the rounds in this section of the county. They have been busy giving whooping cough serum to many people for the past two or three weeks, children mainly taking the serum. In cases where the disease has not started the serum makes the ordinary person immune. In cases where the cough has been contracted the serum lessens the severity of the ailment.*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.