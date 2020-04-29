10 years ago
April 29, 2010
In 2009, Idaho Fish and Game sold 473,576 fishing licenses, the most since 1999. More good news, sales through March 2010 are well above the same time in 2009. Resident fishing license sales are up 19 percent; resident junior licenses are up 27 percent; resident disabled licenses are up 36 percent; two-pole permit sales are up five percent; nonresident licenses are up seven percent; three-day salmon and steelhead permits are up 33 percent; and steelhead permits are up 15 percent. *
“The corn was as high as an elephant’s eye,” but in this case it was tobacco that was towering over Isaac Buckley. He tried, rather successfully, to grow tobacco on the prairie near Fraser. He raised plants with elephant-sized leaves and won first place for one of them at the St. Louis Expo in 1904. With mule drawn hand plows, farmers also grew beans, and grains like wheat, grass, and alfalfa. *
20 years ago
April 27, 2000
City of Orofino’s flood mitigation project along Orofino Creek is in jeopardy due to environmental constraints that could be imposed by National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS).
City Administrator Rick Laam told city council members he had met with several state and federal agencies to inspect and discuss the project. A representative from NMFS said a complete hydrological survey might have to be done. Laam said the survey would take several years and cost several hundred thousand dollars.
Last month, Orofino Creek was listed as critical habitat for steelhead. Since the fish have been listed as endangered, they come under the jurisdiction of NMFS. *
30 years ago
May 3, 1990
The theme for the Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days will be “Celebrate Our Heritage”. The 1989 Royalty, Mary Jo Hall, Tracie Johnson and Amy Reed will be riding the royalty float in the Lilac Day Parade at Spokane.
Jake Altmiller, who has been participating in the OCI Lumberjack competition here for the past 40 years, will do a sawing exhibition on opening days at the Centennial Timber Festival in Lewiston next week. *
After weeks of premature spring weather, the Weippe area is enduring the last appearance of winter with snow, high winds and frost warnings. *
40 years ago
May 1, 1980
Saturday turned out to be a great day for the annual March of Dimes Walk-a-Thon. RSVP was in charge of registration and we had use of the pavilion by the ballpark, so as to be protected from the weather, whatever it was. Emon Olson, 88, walked the 20 miles. If you pledged for him on this walk, help him out by stopping by the RSVP at 152 A St. and turning in your pledge. *
Danny Clark with the Pierce-Weippe Boxing Club won the championship in the 90 pound class at the Rocky Mountain Junior-Senior Golden Gloves Tournament in Missoula. *
50 years ago
April 30, 1970
Nine more girls have been entered into the Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack
Days Queen contest, according to Mrs. Bruce McLaughlin, chairman of the event. Twenty-four girls are in the contest and will be judged at a tea at the VFW building and at a dance that evening at the Armory with a queen and two princesses to be announced at intermission. *
Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery for Lauren L. Johnson, 74, co-founder of the Clearwater Tribune, who died April 25, at Imperial Beach, California. Mr. Johnson came to Orofino after discharge from the Marine Corps in 1919 and was a printer for A. E. Gillespie on the Clearwater Republican. In February of 1922, he formed a partnership with A. D. Hamilton to merge the paper with the Orofino Tribune and form the Clearwater Tribune. Mr. Hamilton died in 1934, but Mr. Johnson remained as publisher until he sold the paper to R. D. Werner in 1942. *
60 years ago
April 28, 1960
A classroom for one Orofino Junior High School section for next year will probably have to be found in a church basement or some other available space said Mike Cassetto, Superintendent of Joint School District #171. Cassetto made this statement after a close check of the present enrollment revealed that the incoming students to the junior high would overflow the present facilities. *
Preliminary figures from the census survey set the current county count at about 8050, still under the 8143 counted 10 years ago. In 1940, the county total was 100 more at 8243 persons. Advent of woods machinery has curtailed the number of lumbermen working in the woods and caused reductions despite growth of the area surrounding Orofino.
Enumerators found nearly 400 homes in Orofino with only one or two residents, while 10 years ago families were larger. Tentative estimates of the city figure now show at about 2375 persons. *
70 years ago
April 27, 1950
Art Neumayer, Orofino high school boxing coach, was honored by being made an honorary member of the recently-organized Ringsiders club of Spokane.
Neumayer was a banquet guest of the club along with Carl Maxey and Eli Thomas, national intercollegiate boxing champions this year from Gonzaga university and other famous names in Northwest boxing circles.
The Orofino coach twice won Pacific Coast Intercollegiate Boxing titles and was a national finalist during his career at Gonzaga. *
Trustees of Joint School District 171 have approved operation of three pre-school kindergarten sessions at Orofino, Weippe and Pierce during May and June.
Under the plan of instruction, boys and girls who will be eligible to begin school in the first grade in September will be given a month of summer training. Sessions will be held in the morning only. *
80 years ago
May 2, 1940
Postmaster H. S. Detmer and his clerks told the Clearwater Tribune this week that mail intended for the down-river afternoon train should be in the post office not later than 2:15 p.m. This leaves the post office force 15 minutes to sort, resort and tie out the mail properly. *
The log drive of Potlatch Forests Inc., is nearing Ahsahka on the North Fork. Last Sunday the crew and wanigans were below the mouth of Freeman Creek. Lower water than usual at this time has slowed up the drive considerably. Many large groups of logs were lodged against rocks out in the stream, and more logs than ordinarily were lodged against the banks.
A caterpillar tractor with cable and winch, mounted on a raft, was used this year to help dislodge large logs along the banks and in shallow places in the midstream. This weekend, and every day since, many visitors from this county and adjoining communities, parked along the river to watch the drive crew work. *
90 years ago
May 2, 1930
All voters wishing to cast their ballot in the Primary election on Aug. 5, 1930, must at the time of registration, declare their party affiliation or preference when subscribing to the registration oath. This is an entirely new provision in regard to registration of electors and goes into effect for the first time this year.
The intent of the new law is to prevent supporters of one party from voting in the primary of another party, and further, to prevent persons not willing to state their party affiliation from voting in the primary election at all. *
