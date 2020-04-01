10 years ago
April 8, 2010
An Associated Press release from Boise stated about a third of the state’s field offices for the department of Health and Welfare, including one in Orofino, are being closed and 126 workers laid off within the next two months as the department struggles to cope with a shrinking budget. *
Orofino Junior High School students will move to Orofino Elementary and Orofino High School for the 2010-2011 school year following a 3-2 passage of a motion to that effect at a specially called meeting of Joint School District 171 board. *
20 years ago
March 30, 2000
A work session on the proposed new pool occupied most of the Orofino City Council meeting. The present pool will be closed this summer due to major repair problems.
The council has been working for a number of years to develop a design, as well as come up with funding for a new pool. The preliminary design had estimated costs of $5.2 million.
Another concern was the costs of staffing. *
30 years ago
April 5, 1990
“It would be almost impossible to provide a complete visual and sound buffer around the prison,” said Norm Noonan, project architect for the Dept. of Public Works at a meeting with the Idaho Correctional Institution- Orofino advisory board and neighbors of the prison.
He said about 250 trees, approximately 10 feet tall and predominantly Austrian Pine intermingled with some deciduous trees would be planted around the prison to help screen the facility from the high school and neighboring residences. *
40 years ago
April 3, 1980
Idaho Governor John Evans signed into law a bill establishing the state women’s prison at State Hospital North in Orofino.
Evans signed the bill despite objections raised in a number of phone calls from the Orofino area in recent days, explaining he also got many calls in support of the move.
Two of the three members of the Idaho Board of Corrections have resigned in protest over the Legislature’s locating the women’s prison in Orofino. The two said their recommendations have been side-stepped and locating the women’s prison in Orofino was “the crowning blow.” They accused the legislature of making the policy decisions they should be making. *
50 years ago
April 2, 1970
The Washington Water Power Company (WWP) announced that it will build a new multi-purpose service center in Orofino across from Orofino Elementary School on Michigan Avenue.
“We think we will have a WWP “home” in Orofino that will be much more than an attractive building,” said Ted Beadle, Orofino district manager. “With its modern kitchen and stage, the auditorium should become a popular meeting place for community organizations.” *
60 years ago
April 7, 1960
Agnes Snook says she came pretty close to throwing the national census IBM machine into a tailspin, but her forms escaped unscathed.
While checking census data with a housewife at a home on Harmony Heights, Mrs. Snook left her car door window rolled down and one of the lady’s hens flew into the car.
The hen did the things that came naturally and so there was a mess to clean up. Luckily the extra census forms in the back seat escaped her attention since enumerators are warned that every mark means something.
It might be of interest to know if an IBM can interpret a hen BM. *
70 years ago
April 6, 1950
At least four Orofino lumberjacks left yesterday to begin retrieving an estimated 4,000,000 feet of logs which went over the dam at Lewiston after the flat boom above the dam broke.
The Orofino rivermen include Tom Kliskila, Joe Ross, Joe Polish, Albert Altmiller and probably others.
The logs are scattered along the banks and on islands in the Snake river between Lewiston and Riparia, 70 miles downstream and will be driven to Riparia, where they will be caught by a tugboat and loaded for their return trip to Potlatch Forest, Inc. mill at Lewiston. None of the logs went beyond Riparia. *
80 years ago
April 4, 1940
Thirteen enumerators started taking the population, housing and agricultural census in Clearwater county, according to Gale Simmons, Coeur d’Alene, assistant census supervisor for the 10 Northern Idaho counties, who said an additional enumerator would be appointed for the Elk River territory.
The business census started in January, has been completed. The population, housing, and agricultural census will take approximately 30 days and population figures on Orofino and the county will probably be available some time in May. *
90 years ago
April 4, 1930
With its reconstruction completed some time ago, and now newly painted red outside and whitewashed inside, the Clearwater Livery barn, burned last winter is really now a better looking building than before the fire. Dr. Crocker, manager has his office nicely finished and furnished, and has the entire barn in spick and span condition.
In the back of the barn he has housed nine head of dairy cows and has everything fixed up for comfort for the animals and sanitation. He is selling the product of these cows as whole milk to the Orofino Creamery company, and stated that in spite of the necessity of buying all their feed they are making a nice return, after figuring all expenses. *
