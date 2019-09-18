Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Tracey Lee Bosse, Peck – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Kenneth Paine Grover, Meridain – Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed; $ 90; OPD
Christina M Guzman, Orofino – Driver’s license-operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators license; $307.50; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Travis Charles Jared, Lewiston – Driving stop sign – fail to stop and/or yield; $90; Pierce City/CCSO
Clinton Wayne Kiele, Kooskia – Vehicle-operate when unsafe or improperly equipped; $67; ISP
Jennifer Lee Martin, San Diego - Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; OPD
Jeffry Paul Pernsteiner, Lewiston - Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; OPD
Eric B Taylor, Clarkston - Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; OPD
Kelsey Rae Williams, Weippe - Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; CCSO
Misdemeanors
Gerilyn M Flerchinger, Orofino – Driving under the influence; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 166 days; Driver’s License Suspended: 90 days; Supervised Probation: 24 months; Community Service Hours: 24; Idaho State Police (ISP)
William C Thomson, Orofino – Arrests & seizures-resisting or obstruction officers; $1157.50; Jail Time: 365 days; Jail Suspended: 351 days; Credit time Served: Y; Credit Time: 1 day; Supervised Probation: 12 months; OPD
Affidavit of Marriage
Christina M. Lymberopoulos to Michael W. Lee
Incidents
09/08/19
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to petit theft; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to drowning, Elk Creek Falls, Elk River
CCSO received an animal complaint; Weippe
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to welfare check, Michigan Ave/Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of something suspicious, Main St, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist, Shriver Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of traffic complaint, HWY 12
OPD responded to vehicle accident, Grand Ave/122nd St, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist, Michigan Ave, Orofino
09/09/19
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to malicious injury, Pierce Divide, Pierce
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to agency assist; Chinook Lane, Orofino
CCSO responded to trespass; HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO responded to domestic, N Main St, Weippe
CCSO responded to welfare check; unknown location
CCSO received an animal complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Rouleau Loop, Weippe
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to trespass; Chinook Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of animal; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO received a report of something suspicious, Alpine Ct, Pierce
Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) received a report of animal, Indio Ave, Orofino
Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to vehicle accident. HWY 8, Elk River
OPD received a report of animal, HWY12/122nd St, Orofino
OPD responded to accident hit and run, Brown Ave/N C St, Orofino
OPD responded to assault, Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check, Dunlap Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal, Hartford Ave, Orofino
09/10/19
CCSO responded to agency assist; Northfork Dr. Ahsahka
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Elmwood Loop, Lenore
CCSO responded to welfare check, Canyon Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Gilbert Grade
OPD responded to court order violation, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to harassment, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to runaway, S C St, Orofino
09/11/19
CCSO received a traffic complaint, HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic hazard, Grangemont Rd/Serenity Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Canyon Creek Campground
CCSO responded to hit and run accident, HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to extra patrol, Canal St, Pierce
CCSO received an abandoned vehicle, Lolo Creek Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to aggravated assault, S Main St, Weippe
Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association (CPTPA) responded to fire, Lakeview Rd, Orofino
IDFG received a report of animal, Grangemont Rd, Orofino
Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to fire, HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal, Grand Ave
OPD received a report of tobacco violation, Dunlap Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost & found, Michigan Ave, Orofino
Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) received an alarm, 6th Ave E, Weippe
WRFD responded to wildland fire, HWY 11, Orofino
09/12/19
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident, HWY 11
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 11
CCSO responded to welfare check, Kern Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a report of something suspicious, Band Mill Rd/Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check, W 2nd Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal, Grand Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of something suspicious, OHS
OPD responded to traffic violation, Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to fight, HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of something suspicious, Boulder Dr, Orofino
09/13/19
CCSO received a report which was referred to other agency, HWY 11
CCSO responded to physical domestic, Michael Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a report of trespass, Lombard Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to battery, N Main St, Weippe
CCSO received a report of trespass, Pierce City Hall
CCSO received a report of trespass, Sumitview Rd, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of something suspicious, Pear Tree Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of animal, Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of animal, HWY 11
Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) received a report of animal, HWY 7
Nez Perce Tribe Police received a report which was referred to other agency, Salmon Ln, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist, Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of unwanted subject, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct, College Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of unwanted subject, Tamarac St, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint, Main St, Orofino
OPD responded to runaway, 112th St, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint, Main St/ 1st St, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist, Miles Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of something suspicious, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal, Forest Loop/Michigan Ave, Orofino
09/14/19
CCAS responded to death; Trail Bay Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint, Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint, HWY 11, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident, Johnson Ave/Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO received a report of something suspicious, HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint, HWY, Orofino
CCSO received a report which was referred to other agency, River Rd, Lenore
CCSO received a report of animal, Sundar Ln, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property, Michigan Ave
OPD received a report of parking complaint, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct, Main St, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property, Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check, Upper Fords Creek Road, Orofino
OPD responded to fight, Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint, Riverside Ave, Orofino
