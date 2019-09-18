Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.

Tracey Lee Bosse, Peck – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Kenneth Paine Grover, Meridain – Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed; $ 90; OPD

Christina M Guzman, Orofino – Driver’s license-operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators license; $307.50; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Travis Charles Jared, Lewiston – Driving stop sign – fail to stop and/or yield; $90; Pierce City/CCSO

Clinton Wayne Kiele, Kooskia – Vehicle-operate when unsafe or improperly equipped; $67; ISP

Jennifer Lee Martin, San Diego - Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; OPD

Jeffry Paul Pernsteiner, Lewiston - Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; OPD

Eric B Taylor, Clarkston - Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; OPD

Kelsey Rae Williams, Weippe - Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; CCSO

Misdemeanors

Gerilyn M Flerchinger, Orofino – Driving under the influence; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 166 days; Driver’s License Suspended: 90 days; Supervised Probation: 24 months; Community Service Hours: 24; Idaho State Police (ISP)

William C Thomson, Orofino – Arrests & seizures-resisting or obstruction officers; $1157.50; Jail Time: 365 days; Jail Suspended: 351 days; Credit time Served: Y; Credit Time: 1 day; Supervised Probation: 12 months; OPD

Affidavit of Marriage

Christina M. Lymberopoulos to Michael W. Lee

Incidents

09/08/19

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to petit theft; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to drowning, Elk Creek Falls, Elk River

CCSO received an animal complaint; Weippe

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to welfare check, Michigan Ave/Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of something suspicious, Main St, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist, Shriver Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of traffic complaint, HWY 12

OPD responded to vehicle accident, Grand Ave/122nd St, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist, Michigan Ave, Orofino

09/09/19

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to malicious injury, Pierce Divide, Pierce

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to agency assist; Chinook Lane, Orofino

CCSO responded to trespass; HWY 11, Weippe

CCSO responded to domestic, N Main St, Weippe

CCSO responded to welfare check; unknown location

CCSO received an animal complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Rouleau Loop, Weippe

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to trespass; Chinook Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of animal; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCSO received a report of something suspicious, Alpine Ct, Pierce

Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) received a report of animal, Indio Ave, Orofino

Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to vehicle accident. HWY 8, Elk River

OPD received a report of animal, HWY12/122nd St, Orofino

OPD responded to accident hit and run, Brown Ave/N C St, Orofino

OPD responded to assault, Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check, Dunlap Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of animal, Hartford Ave, Orofino

09/10/19

CCSO responded to agency assist; Northfork Dr. Ahsahka

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Elmwood Loop, Lenore

CCSO responded to welfare check, Canyon Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Gilbert Grade

OPD responded to court order violation, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to harassment, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to runaway, S C St, Orofino

09/11/19

CCSO received a traffic complaint, HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic hazard, Grangemont Rd/Serenity Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Canyon Creek Campground

CCSO responded to hit and run accident, HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to extra patrol, Canal St, Pierce

CCSO received an abandoned vehicle, Lolo Creek Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to aggravated assault, S Main St, Weippe

Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association (CPTPA) responded to fire, Lakeview Rd, Orofino

IDFG received a report of animal, Grangemont Rd, Orofino

Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to fire, HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of animal, Grand Ave

OPD received a report of tobacco violation, Dunlap Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of lost & found, Michigan Ave, Orofino

Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) received an alarm, 6th Ave E, Weippe

WRFD responded to wildland fire, HWY 11, Orofino

09/12/19

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident, HWY 11

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 11

CCSO responded to welfare check, Kern Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a report of something suspicious, Band Mill Rd/Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check, W 2nd Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of animal, Grand Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of something suspicious, OHS

OPD responded to traffic violation, Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to fight, HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of something suspicious, Boulder Dr, Orofino

09/13/19

CCSO received a report which was referred to other agency, HWY 11

CCSO responded to physical domestic, Michael Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a report of trespass, Lombard Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to battery, N Main St, Weippe

CCSO received a report of trespass, Pierce City Hall

CCSO received a report of trespass, Sumitview Rd, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of something suspicious, Pear Tree Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of animal, Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of animal, HWY 11

Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) received a report of animal, HWY 7

Nez Perce Tribe Police received a report which was referred to other agency, Salmon Ln, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist, Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of unwanted subject, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct, College Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of unwanted subject, Tamarac St, Orofino

OPD received a report of animal, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint, Main St, Orofino

OPD responded to runaway, 112th St, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint, Main St/ 1st St, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist, Miles Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of something suspicious, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of animal, Forest Loop/Michigan Ave, Orofino

09/14/19

CCAS responded to death; Trail Bay Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint, Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint, HWY 11, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident, Johnson Ave/Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO received a report of something suspicious, HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint, HWY, Orofino

CCSO received a report which was referred to other agency, River Rd, Lenore

CCSO received a report of animal, Sundar Ln, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property, Michigan Ave

OPD received a report of parking complaint, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct, Main St, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property, Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check, Upper Fords Creek Road, Orofino

OPD responded to fight, Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint, Riverside Ave, Orofino

