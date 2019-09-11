Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
William Lester Bremer, Lewiston – Speed-Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Vio; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO)
Liam J. Brennan, Seattle – Driving-Speed (1-15) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Emily Jane Easton, Weippe – Driving-Speed (1-15) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90. CCS0
John Mathias Egge, Curlew – Driving Speed (1-15) Exceeding the Maximum Posted speed Limit; $90. OPD
Kayla M. Forbes, Post Falls – Driving Speed (1-15) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90. OFD
Edward Lee Nahhing, Lenore – Boating-Speeding; $72. CCSO
Henry John Kuther, Ferdinand – Driving-Speed (1-15) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90. CCSO
Tarquinn Evgeny Oldham, Eagle – Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess; $487.50. OPD
Misdemeanors
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Incidents
09-01-19
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO), vehicle vs deer incident.
Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a noise complaint from Brown Ave., Orofino.
CCSO received a hit and run accident on Lower Fords Creek Rd., Orofino.
CCSO did an agency assist on Chinook Ln, Orofino.
CCSO received a suicide report, Lewis Creek Road., Pierce.
CCSO received a vehicle accident report on Cranberry Rim Loop.
CCSO received a traffic complaint in Elk River.
09/02/19
CCSO had a 911 hang up call.
CCSO received a Traffic Hazard for Hwy 11.
CCSO received a welfare check of Cottonwood Rd., Orofino.
CCSO, CPTPA, PFD, WRFD, CPTPA responded to a call of wildfire at MM 26, Hwy 11.
CTPA responded to a call for wildfire at Transfer Station Rd, Orofino.
CCSO, OPD served a welfare check at 106th St., Orofino.
OPD responded to a burglary call on Johnson Ave., Orofino.
OPD received a report of property found on 245 Main St., Orofino.
09/03/19
CCSO received a verbal domestic call in Lenore.
CCSO received a report of a vehicle burglary at Central Park Drive, Orofino.
CCSO received a call for disturbing the peace on Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino.
CCSO, OPD received a call for a vehicular accident on Grangemont Road, Orofino.
CCSO received a call of disorderly conduct on Oak Ln, Orofino.
OPD received a call of a lost wallet on 101 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
OPD received a possible drunk driver call, Hwy 12, Orofino.
OPD received a report of a trailer accident on Hartford Ave., Orofino.
OPD received a call for a hit and run accident on Dunlap Rd., Orofino.
OPD received a call of petit theft on 112th St., Orofino.
09/04/19
CCSO received a call of threats on Forrest Garden Lane, Orofino.
CCSO received a call that shots were fired on Carle St. W, Pierce.
OPD responded to narcotics call on College Ave., Orofino.
OPD received a disturbing of the peace call from Riverside Ave., Orofino.
09/05/19
CCSO received a found property call on Aquarius Rd, Elk River.
CCSO received a found property call on Main St., Pierce.
CCSO responded to a suicidal subject call on Chestnut Dr., Orofino.
CCSO called on a trespassing at Northfork Dr., Ahasahka.
CCSO was called for a grand theft at Brookwater Ln., Orofino.
CCAS, CCSO, OPD, Rescue 3 all responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 12, Orofino.
09/06/19
CCSO was called on an abandoned boat on Hwy 12, Orofino.
CCSO called for a disturbing of peace to 2nd Ave., Pierce.
CCSO called on a dog found on Gilbert Grade, Orofino.
CCSO, OPD called for a minor out of control on Hwy 12, Orofino.
CCSO received a call of a hazard on Hwy 12, mp 46.
09/07/19
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO), Motorcycle accident on Hwy 12.
Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) reported a Fish and Game violation on Gilbert Grade.
OPD received a call of trespassing on Michigan Ave., Orofino.
OPD reported a found runaway on S C St., Orofino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.