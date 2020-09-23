DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department)

Infractions

Richard Elliot Barnea, Clarkston – Boating –Fail to have registration; $72; CCSO

Lory K Bonner, Orofino – Vehicle insurance- Fail to maintain liability insurance; 4131.50; CCSO

Elizabeth Mary Burton, Orofino – Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $158; CCSO

Keaton Waylon Caldwell, Clarkston – Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Robert J Campo, Portland - Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; OPD

Edwin Duane Flugstad, Orofino - Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Jodi E Honstead, Parma – Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO

Nathan Daniel Hoodman, Kooskia - Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $93; CCSO

Meliah Bree Mackay, Vancouver –Park violation; Fail to carry life preservers; $99; CCSO

Leah Ryan Mobley, Bozeman - Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $93; CCSO

Andrew Lee Mowery, Weippe – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually; $67; CCSO

Joshua Warren Reed, Orofino – Vehicle insurance-Fail to provide proof of insurance; Driver’s License-Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators License; Vehicle registration-Fail to secure registration; $506; CCSO

Misdemeanor

Garett David Fitzgerald, Orofino – Driving under the influence; Jail Time: 5 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Driver’s License Suspended: 90 days; Supervised Probation: 6 months; $962.10; CCSO

Joseph N Marner, Weippe – Disturbing the Peace; $191; Weippe City/CCSO

Larry Dean Vander, Sumas – Controlled substance-possession of; Drug paraphernalia-Use or possess with intent to use; Alcoholic beverage-Consume or possess open container by driver; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail suspended: 177 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 3 days; $1000; County

Marriage Affidavit

Ethan Scott Dow to Tianna Marie Moul

Incidents

(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District; WRFD Weippe Rural Fire District; PFD Pierce Fire District; Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association-CPTPA

09/13/2020

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Coffee Creek Dr/Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Chinook Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of lost and found; Freeman Creek Rd, Lenore

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Basin Rd, Elk River

EFD responded to public assist; S 3rd St, Elk River

OPD responded to obscene conduct; College Ave/Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Hwy 12, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Pink House Rd, Peck

09/14/2020

CCAS responded to Michael Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to Larkin Ln, Orofino

CCAS responded to Aspen St, Weippe

CCAS responded to Larkin Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Three Bear Rd, Kendrick

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to civil complaint; Ahsahka Loop, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to an alarm; Panorama Dr, Lenore

CCSO responded to death; E 3rd St, Weippe

CCSO responded to public assist; Greer Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to an alarm; Wells bench Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to an alarm; N Main St, Weippe

OPD responded to public assist; Hwy 12, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12, Orofino

09/15/2020

CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino

CCAS responded to agency assist; Little Cedar Rd, Kendrick

CCSO received a report of an animal; W 2nd St, Weippe

CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; W 2nd St, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; Riverside Ave, Orofino

CCSO, OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO, OPD responded to an alarm; Main St, Orofino

CCSO, OPD responded to battery; 4th St, Orofino

09/16/2020

CCAS responded to Elmwood Loop, Lenore

CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hartford Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Crestview Dr, Orofino

CCAS and CCSO responded to battery; Main St S, Pierce

CCSO received a report of an animal; Gilbert Grade/Sunset Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; S 3 St, Elk River

CCSO responded to welfare check; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCAS and CCSO responded to Hwy 11, Weippe

CCSO responded to suicidal subject; E 1st St, Weippe

CCSO received a report of an animal; Grangemont Rd/Broken Spokes Ln, Orofino

CPTPA responded to wildland fire; Floodwood, Elk River

CCSO, CPTPA, OFD, Rescue 3 and UFCRFD responded to wildland fire; Upper Fords Creek Rd

CCSO, CPTPA responded to fire; Weitas Creek Rd, Elk River

CCSO OPD responded to suicidal subject; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; 108th St, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check’ Kent Ave, Orofino

CCSO, OPD responded to alarm; Michigan Ave, Orofino

09/17/2020

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Cavendish Hwy/Cream Ridge Rd, Lenore

CCAS responded to Hwy St, Pierce

CCSO responded to welfare check; Green Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; 147 Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy12, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; S 2nd Ave, Pierce

CCSO responded to public assist; Cavendish Hwy

CCSO received a report of lost and found; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; N B St, Orofino

CCSO, NPTP, OPD responded to agency assist; Brown Ave, Orofino

09/18/2020

CCAS responded to Clearwater Ave, Pierce

CCSO received a report of an animal; Gilbert Grade

CCSO received a report of hazard; Hwy 12

CCSO responded to petit theft; Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Hardy Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to civil complaint; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; Hurry Up Ln, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO, OPD responded to possession of stolen property; Michigan Ave, Orofino

09/19/2020

CCAS responded to Kalaspo Ave, Orofino

CCAS and Rescue 3 responded to Shellburn Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to domestic verbal; Green Rd, Orofino

CCAS, CCSO, OPD, Rescue 3 responded to non-reportable accident; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of hazard; Lakeview Rd, Orofino

CCSO, CPTPA responded to wildland fire; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Hwy 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Kalaspo Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a nuisance call; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; 112th St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Floyd Alley, Orofino

