Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department)
Infractions
Richard Elliot Barnea, Clarkston – Boating –Fail to have registration; $72; CCSO
Lory K Bonner, Orofino – Vehicle insurance- Fail to maintain liability insurance; 4131.50; CCSO
Elizabeth Mary Burton, Orofino – Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $158; CCSO
Keaton Waylon Caldwell, Clarkston – Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Robert J Campo, Portland - Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; OPD
Edwin Duane Flugstad, Orofino - Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Jodi E Honstead, Parma – Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Nathan Daniel Hoodman, Kooskia - Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $93; CCSO
Meliah Bree Mackay, Vancouver –Park violation; Fail to carry life preservers; $99; CCSO
Leah Ryan Mobley, Bozeman - Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $93; CCSO
Andrew Lee Mowery, Weippe – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually; $67; CCSO
Joshua Warren Reed, Orofino – Vehicle insurance-Fail to provide proof of insurance; Driver’s License-Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators License; Vehicle registration-Fail to secure registration; $506; CCSO
Misdemeanor
Garett David Fitzgerald, Orofino – Driving under the influence; Jail Time: 5 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Driver’s License Suspended: 90 days; Supervised Probation: 6 months; $962.10; CCSO
Joseph N Marner, Weippe – Disturbing the Peace; $191; Weippe City/CCSO
Larry Dean Vander, Sumas – Controlled substance-possession of; Drug paraphernalia-Use or possess with intent to use; Alcoholic beverage-Consume or possess open container by driver; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail suspended: 177 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 3 days; $1000; County
Marriage Affidavit
Ethan Scott Dow to Tianna Marie Moul
Incidents
(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District; WRFD Weippe Rural Fire District; PFD Pierce Fire District; Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association-CPTPA
09/13/2020
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Coffee Creek Dr/Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Chinook Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of lost and found; Freeman Creek Rd, Lenore
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Basin Rd, Elk River
EFD responded to public assist; S 3rd St, Elk River
OPD responded to obscene conduct; College Ave/Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Hwy 12, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Pink House Rd, Peck
09/14/2020
CCAS responded to Michael Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to Larkin Ln, Orofino
CCAS responded to Aspen St, Weippe
CCAS responded to Larkin Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Three Bear Rd, Kendrick
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to civil complaint; Ahsahka Loop, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to an alarm; Panorama Dr, Lenore
CCSO responded to death; E 3rd St, Weippe
CCSO responded to public assist; Greer Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to an alarm; Wells bench Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to an alarm; N Main St, Weippe
OPD responded to public assist; Hwy 12, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12, Orofino
09/15/2020
CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino
CCAS responded to agency assist; Little Cedar Rd, Kendrick
CCSO received a report of an animal; W 2nd St, Weippe
CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; W 2nd St, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; Riverside Ave, Orofino
CCSO, OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO, OPD responded to an alarm; Main St, Orofino
CCSO, OPD responded to battery; 4th St, Orofino
09/16/2020
CCAS responded to Elmwood Loop, Lenore
CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hartford Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Crestview Dr, Orofino
CCAS and CCSO responded to battery; Main St S, Pierce
CCSO received a report of an animal; Gilbert Grade/Sunset Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; S 3 St, Elk River
CCSO responded to welfare check; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCAS and CCSO responded to Hwy 11, Weippe
CCSO responded to suicidal subject; E 1st St, Weippe
CCSO received a report of an animal; Grangemont Rd/Broken Spokes Ln, Orofino
CPTPA responded to wildland fire; Floodwood, Elk River
CCSO, CPTPA, OFD, Rescue 3 and UFCRFD responded to wildland fire; Upper Fords Creek Rd
CCSO, CPTPA responded to fire; Weitas Creek Rd, Elk River
CCSO OPD responded to suicidal subject; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; 108th St, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check’ Kent Ave, Orofino
CCSO, OPD responded to alarm; Michigan Ave, Orofino
09/17/2020
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Cavendish Hwy/Cream Ridge Rd, Lenore
CCAS responded to Hwy St, Pierce
CCSO responded to welfare check; Green Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; 147 Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy12, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; S 2nd Ave, Pierce
CCSO responded to public assist; Cavendish Hwy
CCSO received a report of lost and found; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; N B St, Orofino
CCSO, NPTP, OPD responded to agency assist; Brown Ave, Orofino
09/18/2020
CCAS responded to Clearwater Ave, Pierce
CCSO received a report of an animal; Gilbert Grade
CCSO received a report of hazard; Hwy 12
CCSO responded to petit theft; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Hardy Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to civil complaint; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Hurry Up Ln, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO, OPD responded to possession of stolen property; Michigan Ave, Orofino
09/19/2020
CCAS responded to Kalaspo Ave, Orofino
CCAS and Rescue 3 responded to Shellburn Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to domestic verbal; Green Rd, Orofino
CCAS, CCSO, OPD, Rescue 3 responded to non-reportable accident; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of hazard; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
CCSO, CPTPA responded to wildland fire; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Hwy 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Kalaspo Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a nuisance call; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; 112th St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Floyd Alley, Orofino
