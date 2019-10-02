Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Shaudrayanna A Hales-Memmott, Orofino – Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Idaho State Police (ISP)
Aaron T Hart, Orofino – Tobacco or electronic cigarettes-unlawful for minor to use, possess, receive, purchase, use or consume; $77; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Chasta Brook Jared, Weippe - Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Kent Demar Johnson-McGuire, Hayden – Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $102; CCSO
Richard Edward Morris, Lewiston – Vehicle Safety restraint-fail to use; $10; ISP
Edward Cyril Sawyer, Orofino - Vehicle Safety restraint-fail to use; $10; ISP
Matthew August Schmidt, Nezperce - Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Pierce City/CCSO
Manda Lorene Stamper, Ahsahka – Driving-Stop and yield sign violations; $93; ISP
John Michael Stuto, Lenore – Driving-passing on crest of grade or curve; $90; CCSO
Nicolle Lowther Wilson, Orofino – Vehicle safety restraint-fail to use; $10; ISP
Affidavit of Marriage
Scott Thomas Enyeart to Chelsea Maria Bryant
Incidents
09/22/2019
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of non-reportable accident; HWY11, Pierce
CCSO received a traffic complaint; E 1st St, Weippe
CCSO responded to public assist; HWY 12
Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a report of animal; Michigan Ave; Orofino
OPD received a report of animal; Michigan Ave; Orofino
OPD received a report of animal complaint; Miles Ave; Orofino
09/23/2019
CCSO responded to burglary; HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO responded to aggravated assault; S Main St, Weippe
CCSO received a report of animal; W 1st Ave, Weippe
CCSO responded to welfare check; Canal St, Pierce
Sunnyside Rural Fire District (SRFD) responded to fire; Sunnyside Bench Rd/Orchard Ln, Lenore
09/24/2019
CCSO responded to public assist; HWY 7
CCSO received a report of animal; Well Bench Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Grangemont Rd
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Dicks Creek; Kendrick
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Cemetery Rd, Weippe
Clearwater Potlatch Timber Partnership Association (CPTPA) responded to wild fire; HWY 11, Orofino
Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) responded to agency assist; Pierce Divide, Pierce
Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to fire alarm; Shriver Rd, Orofino
OFD responded to fire; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OFP responded to alarm; Shriver Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; College Ave; Orofino
OPD responded to tobacco violation; Dunlap Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of something suspicious; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to narcotics; College Ave; Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Michigan Ave; Orofino
09/25/2019
CCSO responded to a welfare check; Canal St. Pierce
CCSO responded to a burglary of residence, Shanghai Rd
CCSO responded to welfare check; W Pierce Ave, Weippe
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka
OPD responded to public assist; Cedar St, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to extra patrol; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to fraud; Berry Ave, Orofino
09/26/2019
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; N Main St, Weippe
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Transfer Station Rd; Orofino
CCSO received a report of animal complaint; Weippe Ave, Weippe
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
OPD responded to petit theft; Ruger Lane, Orofino
OPD responded to extra patrol; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of found dogs; Independence Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of water; C St/Catholic Church
Pierce Fire Department (PFD) responded to downed power line hazard; Canal St, Pierce
09/27/2019
CCSO received an animal complaint; Carrot Ridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; Dworshak Complex Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to trespass; Debertin Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to accident hit & run; HWY 12, Orofino
OFD responded to fire alarm; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Bartlett St, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal; Miles Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace; Michigan Ave, Orofino
09/28/2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to unlawful entry; Washington Creek
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to fire; HWY 12
CCSO responded to welfare check; Granite Dr, Lenore
OFD responded to fire; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost dog; Upper Fords Cr Rd, Orofino
