Infractions
Rafael Baltazzar Arias, Lenore – Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Patrick William Bailey, Orofino - Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Alex Martinez, Pasco – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; 131.50; CCSO
Christina Marie Minear, Orofino – Driving-turning left and failing to yield right of way; $90 OPD
Tyrone R Relka, Weiser – Driving-speed-commercial vehicle 65 MPH speed limitation-5 or more axles & weight more than 26,000; $93; OPD
John Henry Thomas, Orofino – Vehicle Safety restraint-fail to use; $10; Idaho State Police (ISP)
Misdemeanors
Roger Kipling Fry, Lenore – Driving under the influence; Jail Time: 4 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 2 days; Driver’s License Suspended: 90 days; Supervised Probation: 364 days; Community Served Hours: 16; $962.10; OPD
William Edward Kennedy, Jr., Weippe – Driving under the influence- (Second Offense); Jail Time: 365 days; Jail Suspended: 327 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 18 days; Drivers License Suspended: 365 days; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1202.50; CCSO
Breanna D Schmidt, Orofino – Driving- inattentive or careless; $157.50; CCSO
Incidents
10/20/2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to 129th St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Royodale Loop, Ahsahka
CCAS responded to River Bed Lane, Lenore
CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave/HWY 12, Orofino
CCAS responded to Blue Moon Ln, Orofino
CCAS responded to 115th St, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to domestic disorderly; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Michael Dr, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) received an animal complaint; 128th St/Vista Ave, Orofino
10/21/2019
CCSO responded to agency assist; W 2nd Ave, Weippe
CCSO responded to burglary of business; Main St, Weippe
CCSO responded to domestic verbal; Chinook Lane, Orofino
CCSO responded to abandoned vehicle; Tater Ln, Weippe
CCSO received an animal complaint; HWY 8, Elk River
CCSO received an animal complaint; Clearwater Ave, Pierce
CCSO responded to civil complaint; W 1st Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to traffic complaint; Konkolville Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Indio Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to abandoned vehicle; Swayne Ln, Orofino
OPD responded to forgery/fake money; Michigan Ave, Orofino
10/22/2019
Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) responded to road hazard; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Blue Moon Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Cavendish HWY/Rattlesnake Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Gilbert Grade
CCSO responded to Non-sufficient funds check; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to alarm; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; E 1st St, Weippe
OPD responded to something suspicious; 122nd St, Orofino
OPD responded to fraud; Hartford Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; 125th St, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist/unwanted subject; Cedar St, Orofino
OPD responded to domestic; Miles Ave, Orofino
Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) responded to a fire; HWY 11, Orofino
10/23/2019
CCAS responded to Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCAS responded to Grand Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Angel Ridge, Peck
CCSO received an animal complaint; Main St S, Pierce
CCSO responded to welfare check; O’Brien Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Tom Ho Rd, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; S F St, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; 112th St, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave/N G St, Orofino
OPD responded to petit theft of lost dog; Adams Ct, Orofino
10/24/2019
CCAS responded to W 2nd St, Weippe
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO responded to non-reportable vehicle accident; Weippe Senior Center, Weippe
CCSO responded to grand theft; Syringa Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to petit theft; Jackknife Rd, Orofino
Orofino Fire District (OPF) responded to agency assist/fire vehicle; Hatchery Roe Dr, Ahsahka
OPD responded to abandoned vehicle; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to extra patrol; Orofino Ambulance, Orofino
10/25/2019
CCAS responded to O’Brien Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to Dunlap Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Dicks Creek
CCSO responded to deer in road; HWY7/Fish & Game Boat Ramp/Beach Access, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to vehicle vs deer accident; Freeman Creek Rd
CCSO responded to something suspicious; HWY 11, Orofino
CCSO responded to petit theft; Elmwood Loop, Lenore
CCSO responded to harassment; HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO responded to suicidal subject; Canoe Camp Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to agency assist; W Howard St, Peck
Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association (CPTPA) responded to a wildfire; Grangemont
OPD responded to public assist; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to warrant/other jurisdiction; 125th ST, Orofino
Pierce Fire District (PFD) responded to fire; Willoughby Dr, Pierce
Sunnyside Rural Fire District (SRFD) responded to wildland fire; Quail Rd, Ahsahka
10/26/2019
CCAS responded to Boulder Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to Beaver Ln, Pierce
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Cavendish HWY, Orofino
CCSO responded to grand theft; Deer Cedar Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Greer Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; New Hope Loop, Lenore
OPD responded to civil complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
