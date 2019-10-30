DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Rafael Baltazzar Arias, Lenore – Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Patrick William Bailey, Orofino - Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Alex Martinez, Pasco – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; 131.50; CCSO

Christina Marie Minear, Orofino – Driving-turning left and failing to yield right of way; $90 OPD

Tyrone R Relka, Weiser – Driving-speed-commercial vehicle 65 MPH speed limitation-5 or more axles & weight more than 26,000; $93; OPD

John Henry Thomas, Orofino – Vehicle Safety restraint-fail to use; $10; Idaho State Police (ISP)

Misdemeanors

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.

Roger Kipling Fry, Lenore – Driving under the influence; Jail Time: 4 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 2 days; Driver’s License Suspended: 90 days; Supervised Probation: 364 days; Community Served Hours: 16; $962.10; OPD

William Edward Kennedy, Jr., Weippe – Driving under the influence- (Second Offense); Jail Time: 365 days; Jail Suspended: 327 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 18 days; Drivers License Suspended: 365 days; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1202.50; CCSO

Breanna D Schmidt, Orofino – Driving- inattentive or careless; $157.50; CCSO

Incidents

10/20/2019

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to 129th St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Royodale Loop, Ahsahka

CCAS responded to River Bed Lane, Lenore

CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave/HWY 12, Orofino

CCAS responded to Blue Moon Ln, Orofino

CCAS responded to 115th St, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to domestic disorderly; Lakeview Rd, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Michael Dr, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) received an animal complaint; 128th St/Vista Ave, Orofino

10/21/2019

CCSO responded to agency assist; W 2nd Ave, Weippe

CCSO responded to burglary of business; Main St, Weippe

CCSO responded to domestic verbal; Chinook Lane, Orofino

CCSO responded to abandoned vehicle; Tater Ln, Weippe

CCSO received an animal complaint; HWY 8, Elk River

CCSO received an animal complaint; Clearwater Ave, Pierce

CCSO responded to civil complaint; W 1st Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to traffic complaint; Konkolville Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Indio Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to abandoned vehicle; Swayne Ln, Orofino

OPD responded to forgery/fake money; Michigan Ave, Orofino

10/22/2019

Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) responded to road hazard; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Blue Moon Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Cavendish HWY/Rattlesnake Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Gilbert Grade

CCSO responded to Non-sufficient funds check; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to alarm; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; E 1st St, Weippe

OPD responded to something suspicious; 122nd St, Orofino

OPD responded to fraud; Hartford Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; 125th St, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist/unwanted subject; Cedar St, Orofino

OPD responded to domestic; Miles Ave, Orofino

Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) responded to a fire; HWY 11, Orofino

10/23/2019

CCAS responded to Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCAS responded to Grand Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Angel Ridge, Peck

CCSO received an animal complaint; Main St S, Pierce

CCSO responded to welfare check; O’Brien Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Tom Ho Rd, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; S F St, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; 112th St, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave/N G St, Orofino

OPD responded to petit theft of lost dog; Adams Ct, Orofino

10/24/2019

CCAS responded to W 2nd St, Weippe

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to HWY 11, Weippe

CCSO responded to non-reportable vehicle accident; Weippe Senior Center, Weippe

CCSO responded to grand theft; Syringa Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to petit theft; Jackknife Rd, Orofino

Orofino Fire District (OPF) responded to agency assist/fire vehicle; Hatchery Roe Dr, Ahsahka

OPD responded to abandoned vehicle; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to extra patrol; Orofino Ambulance, Orofino

10/25/2019

CCAS responded to O’Brien Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to Dunlap Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Dicks Creek

CCSO responded to deer in road; HWY7/Fish & Game Boat Ramp/Beach Access, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to vehicle vs deer accident; Freeman Creek Rd

CCSO responded to something suspicious; HWY 11, Orofino

CCSO responded to petit theft; Elmwood Loop, Lenore

CCSO responded to harassment; HWY 11, Weippe

CCSO responded to suicidal subject; Canoe Camp Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to agency assist; W Howard St, Peck

Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association (CPTPA) responded to a wildfire; Grangemont

OPD responded to public assist; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to warrant/other jurisdiction; 125th ST, Orofino

Pierce Fire District (PFD) responded to fire; Willoughby Dr, Pierce

Sunnyside Rural Fire District (SRFD) responded to wildland fire; Quail Rd, Ahsahka

10/26/2019

CCAS responded to Boulder Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to Beaver Ln, Pierce

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Cavendish HWY, Orofino

CCSO responded to grand theft; Deer Cedar Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Greer Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; New Hope Loop, Lenore

OPD responded to civil complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.