Infractions

Manuel E Avila, Orofino – Driving –stop sign and yield sign valuations; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Terrence Lee Beadles, Clarkston – Driving-yield failure by vehicle entering highway; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Robert Dayle Couch, Lewiston – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50

Misdemeanors

Derek M Brown, Orofino – Highways-obstruction of; $160.50; CCSO

Luke Matthew Pomme, Bovill – Trespass-destroy timber on State lands; $257.50; Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG)

Bonnie J Updegraff, Orofino – Driving-inattentive or careless; $457.50; Jail Time: 10 days; Jail Suspended: 10 days; Unsupervised Probation: 6 months; OPD

Marriage Affidavit

11/12/2019

Eve Stewart Aguirre to Wyatt Allan Daines

Incidents

11/10/2019

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to welfare check; N Main St, Weippe

CCSO received a report of animal; Hunter Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to domestic physical; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino

Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to a wildland fire; Debertin Dr, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to public assist; Kalaspo Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of something suspicious; Miles Ave, Orofino

11/11/2019

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to HWY 12, Orofino

Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) responded to hazard; Wells Bench Rd/Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCRD responded to animal; Main St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of lost and found; Johnston Mill Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to extra patrol; Birch St, Orofino

CCSO responded to domestic verbal; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to petit theft; Adams Rd, Orofino

OPD received an emergency message; College Ave, Orofino

OD received a report of abandoned vehicle; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

11/12/2019

CCAS responded to Cavendish HWY, Lenore

CCAS responded to Alder Flats Marker 5 Beaver Creek, Pierce

CCAS responded to transfer: Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to civil complaint; trespass; Neff Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Brookwater Park, Orofino

Idaho State Police (ISP) received a report of an animal; Dusk Dr, Orofino

ISP received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

ISP received a report of something suspicious; Elmwood Loop, Lenore

ISP responded to unwanted subject; Sunnyside Bench Rd, Lenore

ISP responded to disorderly conduct; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino

OPD received a report of animal; HWY12/Subway, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an alarm; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to runaway; 112th St, Orofino

11/13/2019

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hwy 12

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12/Greer

CCSO received an animal complaint; Cemetery Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to public assist; 2nd Ave, Weippe

CCSO received a report of an animal; Cascade Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to civil complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to malicious injury; 113th St, Orofino

11/14/2019

CCSO received a report of an animal; Cavendish HWY, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; E 2nd St, Weippe

CCSO referred to other agency; Three Bear Rd, Kendrick

CCSO responded to public assist; Three Meadows Rd/Dworshak Reservoir, Lenore

CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Cedar Dr, Pierce

OPD responded to suspicious/ambulance; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to walk away; Hospital Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to assault; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to threats; Hospital Dr, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; HWY 12, Orofino

11/15/219

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Crow Bench Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12

CCSO received an animal complaint; Walker Rd, Pierce

CCSO responded to fraud; HWY 11, Weippe

CCSO responded to burglary vehicle; 106th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Westwood Terrace Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle burglary; 106th St, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle burglary; Hartford Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property; Benjamin St/Bartlett St, Orofino

OPD received a report of something suspicious; HWY 12, Orofino

ODP responded to battery; Forsman Ave, Orofino

11/16/2019

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; HWY 7

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to 2nd Ave S, Pierce

CCAS responded to Ranchette Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Dent Bridge, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Elwood Loop, Lenore

CCSO responded to trespass; Hidden Springs Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to trespass; Elmwood Loop, Lenore

OPD received a report of an animal; Dunlap Rd, Orofino

