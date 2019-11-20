DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
Infractions
Manuel E Avila, Orofino – Driving –stop sign and yield sign valuations; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Terrence Lee Beadles, Clarkston – Driving-yield failure by vehicle entering highway; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Robert Dayle Couch, Lewiston – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50
Misdemeanors
Derek M Brown, Orofino – Highways-obstruction of; $160.50; CCSO
Luke Matthew Pomme, Bovill – Trespass-destroy timber on State lands; $257.50; Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG)
Bonnie J Updegraff, Orofino – Driving-inattentive or careless; $457.50; Jail Time: 10 days; Jail Suspended: 10 days; Unsupervised Probation: 6 months; OPD
Marriage Affidavit
11/12/2019
Eve Stewart Aguirre to Wyatt Allan Daines
Incidents
11/10/2019
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to welfare check; N Main St, Weippe
CCSO received a report of animal; Hunter Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to domestic physical; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino
Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to a wildland fire; Debertin Dr, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to public assist; Kalaspo Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of something suspicious; Miles Ave, Orofino
11/11/2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to HWY 12, Orofino
Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) responded to hazard; Wells Bench Rd/Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCRD responded to animal; Main St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of lost and found; Johnston Mill Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to extra patrol; Birch St, Orofino
CCSO responded to domestic verbal; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to petit theft; Adams Rd, Orofino
OPD received an emergency message; College Ave, Orofino
OD received a report of abandoned vehicle; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
11/12/2019
CCAS responded to Cavendish HWY, Lenore
CCAS responded to Alder Flats Marker 5 Beaver Creek, Pierce
CCAS responded to transfer: Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to civil complaint; trespass; Neff Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Brookwater Park, Orofino
Idaho State Police (ISP) received a report of an animal; Dusk Dr, Orofino
ISP received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
ISP received a report of something suspicious; Elmwood Loop, Lenore
ISP responded to unwanted subject; Sunnyside Bench Rd, Lenore
ISP responded to disorderly conduct; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal; HWY12/Subway, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an alarm; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to runaway; 112th St, Orofino
11/13/2019
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hwy 12
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12/Greer
CCSO received an animal complaint; Cemetery Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to public assist; 2nd Ave, Weippe
CCSO received a report of an animal; Cascade Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to civil complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to malicious injury; 113th St, Orofino
11/14/2019
CCSO received a report of an animal; Cavendish HWY, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; E 2nd St, Weippe
CCSO referred to other agency; Three Bear Rd, Kendrick
CCSO responded to public assist; Three Meadows Rd/Dworshak Reservoir, Lenore
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Cedar Dr, Pierce
OPD responded to suspicious/ambulance; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to walk away; Hospital Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to assault; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to threats; Hospital Dr, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; HWY 12, Orofino
11/15/219
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Crow Bench Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12
CCSO received an animal complaint; Walker Rd, Pierce
CCSO responded to fraud; HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO responded to burglary vehicle; 106th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Westwood Terrace Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle burglary; 106th St, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle burglary; Hartford Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property; Benjamin St/Bartlett St, Orofino
OPD received a report of something suspicious; HWY 12, Orofino
ODP responded to battery; Forsman Ave, Orofino
11/16/2019
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; HWY 7
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to 2nd Ave S, Pierce
CCAS responded to Ranchette Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Dent Bridge, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Elwood Loop, Lenore
CCSO responded to trespass; Hidden Springs Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to trespass; Elmwood Loop, Lenore
OPD received a report of an animal; Dunlap Rd, Orofino
