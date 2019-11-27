DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Stefan M Hiebert, Orofino – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $ 134.50; CCSO

Ravensky McLovern, Boise – Driving speed- (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Cody Wayne Tillinghast, Cottonwood - Driving speed- (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; 155; OPD

Misdemeanors

Steven Buel Berry, Lenore – Controlled substance-possession of; $250; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Ashly Lynn Bullock, Lenore – Drug paraphernalia use-use or possess with intent to use; $250; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Cheryl L Byrd, Orofino – Animals-permit animals to go without care; $257.50; Unsupervised probation; 6 months; County

K.J. Haag, Orofino – Arrest & seizures-resisting or obstructing Officers; Credit time served: Y; Credit time: 1 day; Unsupervised probation: 6 months; $300; CCSO

Levi Dean Paige, Weippe – Controlled substance – possession of; $303; Weippe City/CCSO

Billy Wayne Windham, Peck – Driving without privileges; Credit time served: Y; Credit time: 2 days; Vehicle insurance-(2nd or subsequent offense)-fail to provide proof of insurance; $430; CCSO

Incidents

11/17/19

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Dworshak Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to 122nd St, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to grand theft; agency assist; 106th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to wildland fire; Mason Butte Rd, Kendrick

Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to vehicle fire; Orofino Bridge/HWY 12, Orofino

OFD responded to alarm; Johnson Ave, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a report of something suspicious; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

11/18/2019

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Crow Bench Rd/Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to petit theft; N Main St, Weippe

CCSO received an animal complaint; Cavendish Hwy/Clover Rd, Lenore

CCSO responded to welfare check; Royodale Loop, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Deer Cedar Rd, Orofino

OFD responded to alarm; Hospital Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Brown Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Main St, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Hartford Ave, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Brown Ave, Orofino

11/19/2019

CCAS responded to River Front Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to Waterfall Loop, Orofino

CCAS responded to Three Mile Rd, Weippe

CCAS responded to Chinook Ln

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 11, Pierce

CCSO received a report of found property; Hidden Valley Ln, Weippe

CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Three Bear Rd, Kendrick

CCSO responded to welfare check; Brookwater Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; E 1st St, Weippe

CCSO responded to sex offense; W 1st St, Weippe

CCSO responded to welfare check; Canal St, Pierce

OPD responded to a report of narcotics; Dunlap Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of something suspicious; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Dawson St, Orofino

11/20/2019

CCAS responded to N Main St, Weippe

CCSO received a complaint for littering; Whiskey Creek Loop, Orofino

CCSO referred to other agency; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; N 1st St, Elk River

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; Cow Creek Rd

CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Crooked Whiskey Creek Rd/Grangemont Rd

Nez Perce County (NPC) referred to other agency; HWY 12

OFD responded to structure fire; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to a non-reportable accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave/N H St, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; HWY12, Orofino

11/21/2019

CCAS responded to S Main St, Weippe

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 11

CCSO responded to threats given; W 2nd Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to trespass; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to battery; Riverside Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; 3rd St, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; Transfer Station Rd, Orofino

11/22/2019

CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of something suspicious; North Fork Dr/Hatchery Roe Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to welfare check; Brookwater Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Three Mile Rd/Fiddler Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Twin Ridge Rd, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Walrath Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; HWY12, Orofino

11/23/2019

CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to Rukavina Rd, Weippe

CCAS responded to Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Dent Bridge Rd

CCSO received a report of an animal; Mountain Lovers Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Harmony Heights Loop; Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Vista Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to Haz Mat; HWY 12, Orofino

