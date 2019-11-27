DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
Infractions
Stefan M Hiebert, Orofino – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $ 134.50; CCSO
Ravensky McLovern, Boise – Driving speed- (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Cody Wayne Tillinghast, Cottonwood - Driving speed- (1-15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; 155; OPD
Misdemeanors
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Steven Buel Berry, Lenore – Controlled substance-possession of; $250; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Ashly Lynn Bullock, Lenore – Drug paraphernalia use-use or possess with intent to use; $250; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Cheryl L Byrd, Orofino – Animals-permit animals to go without care; $257.50; Unsupervised probation; 6 months; County
K.J. Haag, Orofino – Arrest & seizures-resisting or obstructing Officers; Credit time served: Y; Credit time: 1 day; Unsupervised probation: 6 months; $300; CCSO
Levi Dean Paige, Weippe – Controlled substance – possession of; $303; Weippe City/CCSO
Billy Wayne Windham, Peck – Driving without privileges; Credit time served: Y; Credit time: 2 days; Vehicle insurance-(2nd or subsequent offense)-fail to provide proof of insurance; $430; CCSO
Incidents
11/17/19
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Dworshak Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to 122nd St, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to grand theft; agency assist; 106th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to wildland fire; Mason Butte Rd, Kendrick
Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to vehicle fire; Orofino Bridge/HWY 12, Orofino
OFD responded to alarm; Johnson Ave, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a report of something suspicious; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
11/18/2019
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Crow Bench Rd/Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to petit theft; N Main St, Weippe
CCSO received an animal complaint; Cavendish Hwy/Clover Rd, Lenore
CCSO responded to welfare check; Royodale Loop, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Deer Cedar Rd, Orofino
OFD responded to alarm; Hospital Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Brown Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Main St, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Hartford Ave, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Brown Ave, Orofino
11/19/2019
CCAS responded to River Front Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to Waterfall Loop, Orofino
CCAS responded to Three Mile Rd, Weippe
CCAS responded to Chinook Ln
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 11, Pierce
CCSO received a report of found property; Hidden Valley Ln, Weippe
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Three Bear Rd, Kendrick
CCSO responded to welfare check; Brookwater Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; E 1st St, Weippe
CCSO responded to sex offense; W 1st St, Weippe
CCSO responded to welfare check; Canal St, Pierce
OPD responded to a report of narcotics; Dunlap Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of something suspicious; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Dawson St, Orofino
11/20/2019
CCAS responded to N Main St, Weippe
CCSO received a complaint for littering; Whiskey Creek Loop, Orofino
CCSO referred to other agency; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; N 1st St, Elk River
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; Cow Creek Rd
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Crooked Whiskey Creek Rd/Grangemont Rd
Nez Perce County (NPC) referred to other agency; HWY 12
OFD responded to structure fire; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to a non-reportable accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave/N H St, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; HWY12, Orofino
11/21/2019
CCAS responded to S Main St, Weippe
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 11
CCSO responded to threats given; W 2nd Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to trespass; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to battery; Riverside Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; 3rd St, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; Transfer Station Rd, Orofino
11/22/2019
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; North Fork Dr/Hatchery Roe Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to welfare check; Brookwater Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of something suspicious; Three Mile Rd/Fiddler Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Twin Ridge Rd, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Walrath Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; HWY12, Orofino
11/23/2019
CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to Rukavina Rd, Weippe
CCAS responded to Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Dent Bridge Rd
CCSO received a report of an animal; Mountain Lovers Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Harmony Heights Loop; Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Vista Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to Haz Mat; HWY 12, Orofino
