DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance
Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District)
Infractions
Zachery Quinn Estep-Snider – Kamiah – Driving-speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit (INF) – (OPD)
Divorces
Ashley Sanders vs. Marcus Sanders.
Incidents
April 26
Animal complaint, Viewpoint Rd., Ahsahka (CCSO).
Animal complaint, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD).
Agency assist, Michigan Ave., Orofino (CCSO, NTPT, OPD).
April 27
Welfare check, Upper Fords Creek, Orofino (CCSO).
Civil complaint, Sparrow Ln., Orofino (CCSO)
Petit theft, Bald Mountain Rd., Pierce (CCSO).
Suspicious activity, 122nd St., Orofino (OPD).
Agency assist, Cedar St., Orofino (OPD).
April 28
Lost & Found, Gilbert Grade, Orofino (CCSO).
Vehicle accident, Sunnyside Bench Rd., Lenore (CCSO).
Agency assist, Lolo Creek Rd., (CCSO).
Suspicious activity, Adams Rd., Orofino (OPD).
Welfare check, Dogwood St., Orofino (OPD).
April 29
Death, 113th St., Orofino (CCSO).
Disorderly conduct, Hwy 12,Orofino (CCSO)
Welfare check, Musselshell Rd., Weippe (CCSO).
Welfare check, 129th St., Orofino (CCSO).
Animal complaint, Independence Rd., Orofino (CCSO).
Disorderly conduct, Chinook Ln., Orofino (CCSO).
Non-reportable accident, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD).
Property found, Michigan Ave., Orofino (CCSO, OPD).
Malicious injury, Johnson Ave., Orofino (OPD).
April 30
Ambulance, death, Bartlett St., Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, OPD).
Sex offense, Ponderosa Ct., Pierce (CCSO).
Agency assist, Cedar St., Orofino (OPD).
Vehicle accident, Ambulance, Hwy 12, (CCAS, OPD).
Verbal domestic call, Jerome Ave., Orofino (OPD).
May 1
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS).
Suspicious activity, Bull Rock Loop Rd., Weippe (CCSO).
Public assist, Lolo Creek Campground, Weippe (CCSO).
Suspicious activity, Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka (CCSO).
Animal complaint, Michigan Ave., Orofino (IDFG).
Public assist, Hwy 12, Orofino (OPD).
Suspicious activity, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD).
May 2
Suspicious activity, Schlader Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Fire, Indo Ave., Orofino, (OFD).
Suspicious activity, Hartford Ave., Orofino (OPD).
Civil complaint, Hartford Ave., Orofino (OPD).
Civil complaint, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD).
Structure fire, Cottonwood Ave., Pierce (CCAS, CCSO, OFD, PFD, Rescue 3, WRFD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.